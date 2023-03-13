Toyota Innova Hycross Variant Wise Waiting Period In March 2023

Toyota Innova Hycross commands a high waiting period for the strong hybrid variants as it stands up to 18 months

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) launched the Innova Hycross in late 2023 and is priced between Rs. 18.55 lakh and Rs. 29.72 lakh (ex-showroom). The new generation premium MPV has been well received by customers and thus it commands a high waiting period for the strong hybrid variants while the 2023 Innova Crysta diesel has a waiting of four to five months.

The Toyota Innova Hycross derives power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine in the GX grade while the 2.0-litre four-cylinder TNGA Atkinson Cycle petrol engine can be bought in VX, ZX and ZX (O) grades. Customers will have the option to choose the Innova Hycross as a seven- or eight-seater depending on the variants.

Just a while ago, the Japanese manufacturer hiked the prices of the Innova Hycross for the first time and added new variants. The Innova Hycross GX non-hybrid variant commands a waiting period of five to six months while the VX, ZX and ZX (O) strong hybrid variants have it at 15 to 18 months.

Toyota Innova Hycross Variants Waiting Period In March 2023 1. Innova Hycross GX Non Hybrid 5 to 6 Months 2. Innova Hycross VX Strong Hybrid 15 to 18 Months 3. Innova Hycross ZX Strong Hybrid 15 to 18 Months 4. Innova Hycross ZX (O) Strong Hybrid 15 to 18 Months

The third-generation Innova Hycross boasts evolutionary exterior changes compared to the previous model. Some of the visual highlights are an upright front fascia with sharp-looking LED headlights, new alloy wheels, a bold-looking bumper and a muscular bonnet with creases, prominent chrome garnish, wraparound LED taillights and a larger greenhouse.

The interior comes with a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, Ottoman function for the second-row captain seats, Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 tech, etc.

One of the main talking points of the Toyota Innova Hycross is its claimed fuel efficiency of just over 21 kmpl for the strong hybrid version. It is based on a new monocoque chassis making it a front-wheel drive MPV for the first time and is lighter than the Innova Crysta.