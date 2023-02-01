Toyota Hyryder Variant Wise Waiting Period – Up To 15 Months

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is sold in E, S, G and V variants; available in mild-hybrid and strong hybrid powertrain options

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) sells the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in a total of four variants namely E, S, G and V. The midsize SUV has become quickly popular since its market debut a few months ago and is rolled out of the brand’s production facility in Bidadi, Karnataka where its sibling, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, is also manufactured.

The Japanese auto major sells the Hyryder in three strong hybrid variants and the V variant sits at the top of the range and it also commands a waiting period of 6 months. The S and G strong hybrid versions have a waiting of 12 to 15 months and 6 months respectively. The G and V mild hybrid iterations equipped with an automatic transmission have a waiting period of 12 to 15 months and 6 months respectively.

The AWD is offered only in the V mild-hybrid trim paired with a five-speed manual transmission and it commands a waiting period of 6 months. However, the S mild hybrid automatic trim carries a waiting of 12 to 15 months. In a similar fashion, the S mild hybrid manual also has a high waiting of 12 to 15 months.

The G and V mild-hybrid models paired with a manual transmission command a waiting period of 12 to 15 months and 6 months respectively. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has a starting price of Rs. 10.48 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The five-seater derives power from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol and a 1.5-litre three-cylinder Atkinson Cycle TNGA strong hybrid petrol engine. The former develops a maximum power output of around 103 PS and 136.8 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a five-speed MT or a six-speed torque converter AT with paddle shifters.

It can also be bought in its CNG specification, under which, a total of 88 PS power and 122 Nm torque is produced. The dedicated EV mode in the strong hybrid version enables a claimed fuel economy of close to 28 kmpl.