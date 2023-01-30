Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG Launched At Rs. 13.23 Lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG has a claimed fuel economy of 26.6 km per kg and is available in S and V variants

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has today announced the launch of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 13.23 lakh for the S manual variant and it goes up to Rs. 15.29 lakh for the top-spec V trim (ex-showroom pan India, both prices). The bookings for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG have been open for some time now officially for a token of Rs. 25,000.

The midsize SUV with a bi-fuel powertrain follows the launch of the Glanza CNG and it derives power from the 1.5-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine as in the CNG versions of the Ertiga and XL6. It is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 88 horsepower and 121.5 Nm of peak torque. It is paired only with a five-speed manual transmission.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG has a claimed fuel economy of 26.6 km per kg and both variants are priced at Rs. 95,000 over the comparable petrol-only versions. It must be noted that only a few weeks ago Maruti Suzuki introduced the Grand Vitara CNG, which has several commonalities with the Hyryder including the engine lineup, features and platform.

The exterior remains the same as the regular variant except for the inclusion of the CNG badge. The interior comes with a black theme and the features list boasts LED headlamps, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, in-car connected technology, six airbags, reverse parking camera, cruise control, adjustable headrests, steering wheel with mounted controls and so on.

The CNG tank of 60 litres capacity is fitted in the boot of the five-seater midsize SUV and thus the trunk space has been sacrificed. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder takes on the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG directly as they are the only models in their segment to feature a CNG powertrain.

Toyota is expected to launch a compact coupe SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx this calendar year and it will act as a spiritual successor to the Urban Cruiser compact SUV.