Toyota Fortuner & Hilux To Get Mild Hybrid Powertrains Next Year

Toyota plans to add mild hybrid assistance to the Fortuner SUV and Hilux pickup truck next year in global markets, followed by the Indian market later

The South African wing of Japanese car giant Toyota has confirmed the arrival of mild-hybrid versions of Fortuner and Hilux. The info was revealed by Leon Theron, senior VP of sales and marketing at Toyota South Africa. The finer details are still under wraps, but we do know that these electrified models will make their global debut in 2024.

While a lot of carmakers around the world are focussing heavily on BEVs, Toyota believes that fully-electric cars aren’t the only solution to achieve carbon neutrality. However, it is worth mentioning that the manufacturer had showcased an electric version of the Hilux pickup truck, dubbed Hilux Revo BEV, at its Carbon Neutrality Summit a little while back.

The technical specifications of the electrified Fortuner and Hilux are yet to be revealed. However, rumours about Toyota developing mild-hybrid versions of its diesel engines have been floating around the internet since 2021. Considering the popularity of the diesel versions of this SUV-pickup pair, this seems likely.

Interestingly, Toyota Fortuner and Hilux are both due for a major update, and reports suggest that their next-generation versions are already in development. We’re not sure if the mild-hybrid powertrains will debut on the next-gen models or the current-gen ones. The latter case seems more likely to us.

The mild-hybrid powertrains will likely make their way to India shortly after being launched globally. Currently, Toyota Fortuner is available with two engine options here – a 2.7-litre NA petrol unit and a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel unit. The India-spec Hilux, on the other hand, only gets one – a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel motor.

In the Indian market, the price of the Toyota Fortuner ranges between Rs. 32.59 lakh to Rs. 50.34 lakh. It is the most popular large SUV in the Indian market. As for the Hilux, it is priced from Rs. 30.40 lakh to Rs. 37.90 lakh. It only sells in limited numbers, but it is one of the best lifestyle vehicles to buy in our market.

Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi