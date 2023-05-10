This Is How New-Gen 2024 Toyota Fortuner Will Look Like!

2024 Toyota Fortuner will boast a thoroughly overhauled exterior and interior and it will be powered by a diesel hybrid engine

Toyota will host the global premiere of the new generation Tacoma pickup truck on May 19. Ahead of its much-awaited debut, Toyota has been teasing the model and a few leaked images have also appeared on the internet. But why do we really care about it? It has been reported that the 2024-bound all-new Fortuner will be heavily influenced by the upcoming Tacoma in terms of design.

Thus, judging by the leaked images and teasers of the Tacoma, we can assume that the new-gen Fortuner will also have a more muscular styling and it will be a radical departure compared to the existing model. Just as you see in the rendering and the leaks, the third-generation Fortuner is also expected to get an aggressive front fascia with a more prominent hood with cuts and creases (although not too aggressive as in the leaked Tacoma TRD Pro variant).

The octagonal-shaped grille section with black honeycomb inserts, sharp headlamps with rather small LED Daytime Running Lights, a distinctive horizontal LED light bar running below the Toyota badge, a sharp-looking bumper with bold front skid plate, flared wheel arches, black finished roof, wing mirrors, door handles and pillars are other highlights.

As for the 2023 Tacoma, the TRD Pro variant will be equipped with an i-Force Max hybrid system and it could be shared with the Tundra TRD Pro. It will likely be a 3.5L twin turbo V6 engine, paired with an electric motor that develops 437 hp and close to 800 Nm in its bigger sibling. The forthcoming Fortuner is widely speculated to get a diesel hybrid engine to meet stringent emission standards prevailing across the globe.

The 2024 Toyota Fortuner will more likely be underpinned by the TNGA-F platform. The seven-seater will boast a thoroughly redesigned interior and the features list will be more advanced as well. The Fortuner is currently the indomitable leader in the full-size SUV segment in India and its world premiere could happen sometime in 2024.

We do expect it to reach India later next year but no official confirmation has been made yet.