Next-Gen Toyota Fortuner Coming With Brand New Design

2024 Toyota Fortuner is expected to resemble the next-gen Tacoma pickup truck in terms of its design appeal

Toyota is currently developing the next-generation Fortuner. It is expected to make its global debut next year before reaching markets like India where the nameplate is extremely popular. Despite persistent price hikes, the Toyota Fortuner continues to lead the full-size SUV segment ahead of its main competition with good sales numbers.

Speculations surrounding the next-gen Fortuner have existed for over a year and is expected to resemble the all-new Tacoma pickup truck in terms of its design appeal. Thus, the teaser of the next-generation Tacoma, which will debut in the coming months, has given us a big insight and confirms the changes we already know so far.

The upcoming Tacoma is heavily inspired by the electric pickup truck concept displayed in 2023, LC 300 and its bigger sibling, the Tundra with bold bodily creases, a muscular bonnet, flared fenders, rectangular-shaped fog lamps in the lower part of the new bumper, distinctive slats below the sharper headlamps, a prominent octagonal grille section with the Toyota logo mounted on it, C-shaped tail lamps, etc.

We can expect most of these styling details to be available in the next-generation Fortuner as well. Just like the Tacoma, the 2024 Fortuner will also be underpinned by the TNGA-F platform, or at least a derivative of it. The all-new Tacoma’s 2.4L four-cylinder hybridised petrol engine will make its way to other Toyota models in the near future.

It could be introduced in India as well with different power and torque configurations. The 2.8L four-cylinder GD series diesel engine will be incorporated with hybrid technology for India. The interior will be thoroughly updated as the seven-seater SUV will likely be more spacious than the existing model and the features list will be more advanced too.

The oil burner could enable improved fuel economy compared to the existing one. The Japanese manufacturer is expected to launch a compact SUV coupe based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx next in India while a badge-engineered version of the Ertiga is also reportedly under development. It will be positioned below the Innova Hycross.