This Custom Jimny Looks Just Like A Mercedes-AMG G63

Except for the lack of two doors, this custom Suzuki Jimny looks similar to the more expensive Mercedes-AMG G63

The fourth-generation Suzuki Jimny is high on demand in the international markets despite ramp up in production. The nameplate has been extremely popular for over four decades globally and the latest three-door model is no different. The tiny off-roader has been revered for its no-frills package and go-anywhere characteristics sparking a cult following.

It is also a wet dream for many modifiers and owners wanting to look different. The Jimny’s cult following meant that it is often compared with the bigger and more luxurious Mercedes-AMG G63 and you could see tons of comparison videos online even though it does not make sense to pit them against each other on paper I would say.

Just like the Suzuki Jimny, the G63 also has a dedicated fan following and an order backlog that stretches for months. The used versions of both these models sell in large numbers as well and here you see an ambitious attempt at converting the Jimny to replicate the Mercedes-AMG G63. While the stock Jimny costs USD 35,000, the standard G63 is priced at USD 250,000.

This customised Jimny is quoted with an expensive price tag of USD 114,985 (excluding costs involved in putting it on the road). What has really gone in for this rather exorbitant price? Well, it’s straightforward in a lot of sense as it gets the Little G body kit and other modifications to have a similar look to the 2023 Mercedes-AMG G63.

An exterior kit offered by OzJimny.com costs only USD 6,995 and it comprises a new grille, aluminium side steps, different side mouldings, spare tyre cover and more prominent fender flares. Back to the modded Jimny in question, it gains new headlamps, 19-inch wheels similar to the AMG G63, new tail lamps, exhaust pipes exiting on the sides, an AMG-styled grille, ORVMs from Mercedes-Benz, etc.

The interior gets a new touchscreen infotainment system, distinctive AMG badges, a new steering wheel, a starlight headliner and quilted stitches. While the standard G63 in Australia uses a 4.0L twin turbo V8 producing 577 hp and 850 Nm, the Jimny is equipped with the 1.5L four-cylinder petrol engine and no performance changes have been made to this G63 doppelganger as well.