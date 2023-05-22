Maruti Jimny Crosses 30,000 Bookings – Mileage & Launch Date

Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be launched on June 7 and its bookings have already crossed the 30,000 mark in India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) unveiled the five-door Jimny at the 2023 Auto Expo in January and its official market launch will be hosted on June 7. The bookings have been taken for over four months now and Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that the lifestyle off-road SUV has received over 30,000 reservations. The waiting period will be up to eight months for AT variants.

Will it live up to the hype that has been created for years? We drove the Jimny yesterday in Dehradun and our opinions will be revealed soon, so stay tuned! The Jimny is unarguably the most recognised nameplate for Suzuki due to its go-anywhere capabilities and it really stood the test of time. The fourth generation has been on sale in the international markets since 2018.

However, the India-spec Jimny has larger proportions and more importantly two additional doors making it more practical than the global three-door model. It is also the most advanced Jimny ever made considering the features list. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer has also revealed the fuel economy figures for the off-roader and it will be available in Zeta and Alpha grades.

The 1.5L four-cylinder K15B petrol engine with idle start/stop technology is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 104.8 PS at 6,000 rpm and 134.2 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,000 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed MT or a four-speed MT with the former having a claimed fuel economy of 16.94 kmpl and the latter 16.39 kmpl.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny tips the weighing scale between 1,195 kg and 1,210 kg. The Suzuki AllGrip Pro 4WD system comes as standard with low-range transfer gear. The fuel tank capacity stands at 40 litres. The Jimny has an overall length (including spare wheel with cover) of 3,985 mm, a width of 1,645 mm and a height of 1,720 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,590 mm.

The ground clearance is rated at 210 mm while the bootspace is at 332 litres when the rear seats are folded. It has a minimum turning radius of 5.7 metres. The features list comprises automatic LED headlamps, 15-inch alloy wheels, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, six airbags, etc.