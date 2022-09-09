Tata Tiago EV Confirmed For India, Launching Soon

Tata Tiago EV will be part of the EV expansion that includes launching 10 new electric vehicles across different segments, body types and price points

Tata Motors has announced that it is committed to launching as many as ten new electric vehicles across different segments, body types and “affordability levels”. It is planning to expand its EV portfolio further with the inclusion of the electrified Tiago. It is part of the next phase of the EV market expansion, which will bring all the “EV benefits of an exciting yet easy drive, silent cabin, low cost of ownership to a more accessible level.”

The homegrown manufacturer is currently the industry leader in passenger electric vehicle sales courtesy of the Nexon EV while the Tigor EV is also performing well. The Nexon EV had its portfolio expanded this calendar year with the debut of the Nexon EV Max with a larger battery pack and a longer driving range on a single charge.

The Tata Tiago EV has been on the rumour mill for a very long time and the announcement comes right on the back of the global unveil of the Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV, which will directly compete against Tata Nexon EV. Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) has been established with TPG Rise Climate to support the central government’s vision of having 30 per cent electric vehicle penetration by 2030.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “World EV Day is indeed a special day for us, as we look back and reflect on our journey so far. We are proud to lead the EV market in India, with a lion’s share of 88%. As early entrants, we have shaped the market and seen it grow with Nexon EV and Tigor EV.”

Tata has more than 40,000 electric vehicles plying on Indian roads and earlier this year, a 3-phased approach towards building a comprehensive EV portfolio was announced. It must be noted the all-electric versions of the Tata Tiago and Tigor made their first public appearance at the 2018 Auto Expo with a 30 kW 3-phase AC induction motor.

In this calendar year, Tata unveiled the Avinya and Curvv concepts and both will spawn production electric SUVs in the coming years. The upcoming Tiago EV will become the most affordable zero-emission offering from the brand upon its arrival and it will have several commonalities with the Tigor EV likely including the battery pack based on the Ziptron technology.