Production-Spec Tata Curvv Electric SUV Coupe Rendered

The Tata Curvv concept will spawn a production electric SUV coupe within the next two years and it will be based on the Gen 2 platform

Tata Motors unveiled the futuristic Curvv concept in April 2022 before showcasing the Avinya concept. Both underline the commitment the brand has ahead of a huge electrification push in the coming years. The Curvv concept had confirmed to give rise to an electric SUV coupe within the next two years and it is when the midsize EV segment will really come alive.

Around 2024 and 2025, many mainstream carmakers have plans to bring in localised electric vehicles, mostly SUVs, in the Rs. 10-15 lakh price range as Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are working on their midsize electric SUVs while a mass-market Hyundai EV is also under development for 2024. It is no secret that MG and Kia will also join the party in and around the same timeline.

The Curvv concept will also spawn a midsize five-seater ICE SUV coupe with an overall length of around 4.3 metres to directly compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, MG Astor and others and it will sit below the Harrier in Tata’s domestic lineup. Here we have a rendering of the Curvv concept-based production electric SUV coupe.

The digitally imagined picture gives us a more conventional take on the concept and considering that Tata’s conceptual design ethos transpires into road-going vehicles, it just does not look out of place. It boasts a muscular bonnet, a thin strip of LED covering the width of the front fascia with the Tata badge resting in the middle and a sharp headlamp cluster.

Other visual highlights of the five-seater are short overhangs with the roofline having a tapered approach and it meets the boot in a fastback design, chromed window line, sleek wing mirrors, raked front windshield, sporty alloy wheels, black wheel arch cladding, flush-type smart door handles, aggressive shoulder line, etc.

The midsize electric SUV Coupe will sit on the Generation 2 platform and is expected to be equipped with a large battery pack capable of 400 to 500 km driving range on a single charge. The architecture is modular enough to accommodate different body types according to Tata and fast charging capability should ensure reduced charging time.