Suzuki Avenis 125 – 5 Things You Should Know About It

Check out our list of the top five things about the new Suzuki Avenis, which you should know if you’re considering buying one

Suzuki Motorcycle India recently launched another 125cc scooter in our market, named Avenis. The new scooter slots between the Access 125 and Burgman Street in the manufacturer’s range. Suzuki Avenis 125 is aimed at the youth, as evident from its sporty design, impressive equipment list, etc.

Here, we’ve listed the top five things that you should know about the newly-launched Suzuki Avenis.

Design and styling

The Avenis has an extremely sporty and aggressive design, especially compared to other Suzuki scooters in the Indian market. It gets a sporty front apron with an integrated LED headlamp, a sleek handlebar cowl with a tiny visor and sharp-looking turn indicators. It also gets a long single-piece seat, split grab-rails, sporty body panels, and an LED taillight cluster.

Platform

Suzuki Avenis shares its underpinnings with its sibling, the Access 125, which helps keep the costs down. This isn’t a compromise though, as the Access 125’s chassis offers a brilliant balance between ride and handling.

Powertrain and performance

Powering the Avenis is a 124.3cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, with 8.7 PS and 10 Nm of peak power and torque on tap, respectively, mated to a CVT. The same powertrain does duty on Access 125 and Burgman Street as well. With a kerb weight of just 106 kg, it isn’t too heavy a scooter, so the performance will likely be punchy, Stay tuned for our full review to know more.

Equipment and features

Suzuki is offering a lot of features on the Avenis, like a fully-digital LCD instrument cluster (with Bluetooth-enabled smartphone connectivity), LED headlight, LED taillights, a USB charging port, an external fuel filler cap, etc. The connected features (via Suzuki Ride Connect app) include call alerts, text alerts (SMS, WhatsApp), turn-by-turn navigation, ETA updates, etc.

Price and rivals

Suzuki Avenis is available in two variants – Ride Connect Edition and Race Edition. The former is priced at Rs. 86,700, while the latter costs Rs. 87,000 (ex-showroom prices, New Delhi). In the Indian market, its closest competitor is TVS Ntorq 125.