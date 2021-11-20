Suzuki Avenis 125 Vs TVS Ntorq 125 – Specs Comparison

Here, we compare the recently-launched Suzuki Avenis 125 with its closest rival in the Indian market – TVS Ntorq 125

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched a new 125cc scooter in India, named Avenis. The new scooter has been targeted at youngsters, and it shows; Suzuki Avenis 125 has a bold and captivating design, a peppy engine, and lots of useful equipment and features on offer, which make it an attractive option for potential scooter buyers.

In the Indian market, the biggest rival of the newly-launched Suzuki Avenis 125 is TVS Ntorq 125. Here, we have a detailed comparison between the two, to see which is the better pick.

Suzuki Avenis 125 Vs TVS Ntorq 125 – Design

The Avenis has the sportiest design among all the scooters in Suzuki’s range. It gets a sleek front apron with an integrated LED headlamp, while the turn indicators are placed in the handlebar cowl, flanking a tiny visor. It also gets sporty-looking alloy wheels, 12-inch at the front and 10-inch at the rear.

It also gets a stepped single-piece seat, split pillion grabrails, a sporty exhaust muffler, and an LED taillight. It is available in bold dual-tone colour choices, which look very appealing, and a special Race Edition that has a MotoGP-inspired paint scheme.

TVS Ntorq 125 also looks extremely sporty, and its styling is a lot less edgy compared to the Suzuki. It also has a sleek front apron, a stepped single-piece seat, sporty alloy wheels, split grabrails, LED taillights, and sharp LED headlamps.

Both the front and rear wheels are 12-inch alloy units with a sharp design. The Ntorq is available in multiple variants, with paint options ranging from simple to extremely artistic, our favourite being the Marvel-inspired Super Squad Edition.

Suzuki Avenis 125 Vs TVS Ntorq 125 – Features and equipment

Suzuki Avenis has a lot of features on offer, like an external fuel filler cap, integrated start/kill switch, USB charging port, and a fully-digital LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth-enabled smartphone connectivity. The connected features consist of turn-by-turn navigation, smartphone notifications, missed call alerts, etc.

The suspension system consists of telescopic forks at the front and a swingarm-mounted monoshock at the rear. As standard, the Avenis gets a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake at the rear one.

The Ntorq is also extremely feature-loaded, with an LCD digital instrument cluster (with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth), an optional USB port, telescopic front forks, rear monoshock, kill switch, external fuel filler cap, etc., on offer. The connected features include turn-by-turn navigation, ride stats, caller ID, etc.

The base variant comes with drum brakes on both wheels, while all other variants get a front disc brake. Also, an LED headlamp and hazard lights are offered on the Race Edition, SuperSquad Edition, and Race XP Edition of the Ntorq.

Suzuki Avenis 125 Vs TVS Ntorq 125 – Technical specifications

Powering the Avenis 125 is a 124.3cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, capable of generating 8.7 PS and 10 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. Like all other automatic scooters in our market, it comes mated to a CVT.

Specifications Suzuki Avenis 125 TVS Ntorq 125 Engine size 124.3cc 124.8cc Engine type Air-cooled, single-cylinder, petrol Air-cooled, single-cylinder, petrol Max. power 8.7 PS 9.38 PS (10.2 PS on Race XP) Max. torque 10 Nm 10.5 Nm (10.5 Nm on Race XP) Transmission CVT CVT

TVS Ntorq 125 gets a 124.8cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder powerplant. This motor generates 10.2 PS and 10.8 Nm on the top-spec ‘Race XP’ variant, while all other variants are rated at 9.38 PS and 10.5 Nm, with transmission duties handled by a CVT on all variants. The TVS scooter is significantly more powerful than the Suzuki, which should give it an edge in performance (stay tuned for our ride review of Suzuki Avenis).

Suzuki Avenis 125 Vs TVS Ntorq 125 – Price and verdict

Suzuki Avenis 125 has been priced at Rs. 86,700 for the Ride Connect Edition, and at Rs. 87,000 for the Race Edition. This is slightly on the steeper side for a 125cc scooter, but with all the equipment on offer here, it seems fine. However, we would’ve preferred a bit more power for the price.

TVS Ntorq is priced at Rs. 73,270 for the standard drum brake variant, while the standard disc brake variant costs Rs. 77,725. The Race Edition, Super Squad Edition, and Race XP Edition are priced at Rs. 81,225, Rs. 83,825, and Rs. 85,025, respectively. Compared to the Suzuki, the TVS is more affordable as well as more powerful, which makes it our pick among the two.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi