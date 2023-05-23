Simple One Electric Scooter Launched At Rs. 1.45 Lakh, 212 Km Range

With 212 km, Simple One has the longest range in the electric two-wheeler space and it can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in just 2.77 seconds

Simple Energy has today announced the launch of its Simple One electric scooter in the domestic market with a starting price of Rs. 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The Simple One made its debut nearly two years ago and it has finally been introduced in India. Along with a 750-watt charger, the price increases to Rs. 1.58 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Bengaluru-based start-up was founded back in 2019 and it decided to put the One through a series of improvement cycle tests based on the initial feedback before officially launching the product. In a period of a year and a half, Simple Energy received a massive pre-booking tally of more than one lakh units.

It is preparing to commence the customer deliveries in a phased manner, starting from Bengaluru where the keys will be handed over to the buyers in the coming days. Moreover, Simple Energy will also focus on expanding its footprint over the next twelve months with a presence in 40 to 50 cities through a retail network of 160 to 180 outlets.

Speaking of the launch, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO of Simple Energy, said, “Today marks a momentous occasion in the history of our company; an auspicious day that will be remembered for years to come. It represents a milestone that we can all be proud of and serves as a reminder of our collective efforts, resulting in the successful achievement of our goals. This wouldn’t have been possible without the ardent support of all our stakeholders, including our investors, who have played a pivotal role in making our vision a reality.”

The company inaugurated its production facility, Simple Vision 1.0, in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu and has an estimated installed capacity of five lakh units per annum. The One is equipped with fixed and removable batteries with a claimed riding range of 212 km in the Indian Driving Cycle – making it the longest-range electric two-wheeler in the country.

It is also claimed to be the fastest EV in its segment as it can accelerate from zero to 40 kmph in just 2.77 seconds. It is also the first electric scooter to feature a thermal management system, developed in association with IIT Indore, helping to mitigate any thermal runaways. Simple Energy has further noted that more products are in the pipeline.