Simple One e-Scooter To Launch On May 23 With 300 Km Range

Simple One will be commercially launched in India on May 23 and is claimed to be the fastest electric scooter in the market

Simple Energy has today announced the launch date for its Simple One electric scooter. The event is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on May 23, 2023. Claimed to be the fastest electric scooter in the electric two-wheeler market when it was revealed in 2021, it has taken quite some time for the startup to commercially bring in the model.

Speaking of the announcement, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, of Simple Energy, said, “When we set out to make the Simple ONE, our aim was to provide to our valued customers a product that matches up to the level of the global players. To that end, we have spent the last 2 years vigorously testing our product in the most demanding conditions and ensuring that the result is the best in the business.”

Amidst the initial buzz, Simple Energy says it has spent over 24 months in vigorously testing the One electric scooter in demanding conditions. The company has become the first OEM to comply with the Automotive Industry Standards (AIS) 156 amendment 3 which ensures greater safety for the battery used in the EVs.

The Simple One is said to be faster now with improved aesthetics, battery systems and powertrains along with greater safety. The Bengaluru-based firm has “successfully addressed the issues during testing and is confident that our product will stand true to the wait”. It has claimed that more electric two-wheelers are in the pipeline and the core focus is on research and development.

Simple Energy wants to be a major player in the ongoing global transition to green mobility. The One scooter was initially launched at around Rs. 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom) and is powered by a 4.8 kWh Li-ion battery pack with a claimed riding range of 236 km on a single charge. The swappable battery pack further increases the range to 300 km.

An 8.5 kW electric motor develops 11 bhp and 72 Nm and the features list comprises a seven-inch cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, ride modes, etc. It will be available in four different colour schemes namely Azzure Blue, Brazen Black, Grace White and Namma Red.