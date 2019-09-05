September 2019 Discounts On Honda Amaze, City, Civic, CR-V, WR-V

Like Maruti, Hyundai and other carmakers, Honda is offering some heavy discounts on all its cars, including City, Civic and Amaze, to fight sales slowdown

Like we have already reported numerous times, the Indian auto industry is right now going through a phase of really poor sales, with most carmakers experiencing massive de-growth every month on YoY basis. However, we need to give it to the manufacturers for not giving up easily.

They have been working hard to overcome the sales slump by coming up with new models and even offering some great discounts on the existing ones. In fact, every carmaker, including popular ones like Maruti, Hyundai and Honda have been offing some attractive discounts. Here are the details of Honda Car India Discount Schemes for September 2019-09-05

1. Honda Amaze

The Maruti Dzire-rival from Honda Cars India is a well-rounded car that enjoys a decent fan-following. In its second generation now, the sub-4-metre sedan has got pretty aggressive looks, a spacious and comfortable cabin and powerful-yet-fuel-efficient engine options. It has even got a CVT option for the diesel motor. Right now, it’s available with a free 5 year warranty, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 if you sell your old car to Honda’s Auto Terrace used car network.

2. Honda Jazz

The Maruti Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20 rival from Honda Cars India is a practical B2-segment hatchback that offers an airy cabin, a long list of features and decent engines. While it’s not as popular as its above-mentioned adversaries, it definitely makes for a great buy, especially if you consider that it’s available with free 1st-year insurance and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 if you sell your old car to the company’s used car wing.

3. Honda WR-V

The WR-V is nothing but a Jazz on stilts that comes with several cosmetic updates to pass off for a crossover. The cross-hatch benefits from all the traits of the Jazz but comes with additional features like an electric sunroof, along with typical SUV traits like higher ground clearance and black plastic cladding. Like the Jazz, it’s available with free 1st-year insurance but is being sold with a reduced exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

4. Honda City

The traditional hot-seller from Honda Cars India is a direct rival to the highly popular Maruti Ciaz. However, it’s nearing the end of its career and has been comprehensively outsold by the Ciaz on many occasions. Plus, the slowdown in the market has further affected its sales. Hence, the company is currently offering free 1st-year insurance and exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 to boost the sales of its C2-segment sedan.

5. Honda Civic

The stylish D1-segment sedan has been one of the most popular models in its class. However, the low demand for expensive sedans, along with the slowdown in the market, has had a detrimental effect on the popularity of the tenth-gen Civic. No wonder, then, that the company is currently selling it with discounts worth Rs 75,000.

6. Honda BR-V

Based on the Mobilio, the BR-V is a 7-seater small SUV that locks horns with the Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster. So far, it has been a dud seller and pretty much failed to establish itself in the market. To promote the sales of its low-selling SUV, the company is currently offering benefits worth Rs 1.1 lakh, which gives the BR-V a huge pricing edge over the Creta.

7. Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V, in its latest avatar, costs well over Rs 30 lakh (on-road) and has not been successful to eat into the sales of true-blue-SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner. Hence, in order to promote its premium offering during these troubled times, the manufacturer is currently offering benefits worth Rs 4 lakh.