September 2019 Discount On Maruti Alto, K10, Celerio, Wagon R, Eeco

Maruti Suzuki is offering big discounts across its entry-level portfolio in the month of September 2019 and here they are

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has been offering lucrative discounts to get more customers on-board its bandwagon during this festive season. The offers include most of the best-selling models as well. The largest carmaker in the country, like other brands, has been suffering massive sales decline in recent months.

Amidst the ongoing efforts to upgrade its domestic portfolio to meet BSVI emission regulations, Maruti Suzuki is simultaneously offering big discount deals this month. We informed you of the more than Rs. 1 lakh discount the Vitara Brezza and S-Cross have been enduring and here is a list of other discounts from the entry-level range.

It includes the Alto, Celerio, Eeco and Wagon R. The Alto 800, which was one of the first models to gain BSVI compliance in the country, is sold with a cash discount of Rs. 40,000 while the exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 add the total up to Rs. 65,000 in the month of September 2019.

Model Cash Discount Exchange + Corporate Discount Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Rs. 40,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs.5,000 Maruti Suzuki Alto K-10 Rs. 40,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs.5,000 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Rs. 40,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs.5,000 Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R Nil Rs. 20,000 + Rs.5,000 Maruti Suzuki Eeco (7 Seater) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs.5,000 Maruti Suzuki Eeco (5 Seater) Rs. 15,000 RS. 20,000 + Rs.5,000

The K10 version of the Alto, on the other hand, is retailed with similar discounts as its 800 cc sibling as the Rs. 40,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount sum up the total to Rs. 65,000. The Celerio is being offered with similar discount as well while the Wagon R does not get cash discount as it’s a new product.

The fourth generation Wagon R has filled in the shoes of its successful predecessor despite coming under increased heat from competition. In September 2019, it gets Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount. Since the demise of the Omni, the Eeco has filled in its spot for various applications.

To get more buyers into its fold, Maruti Suzuki is selling the five-seater Eeco with Rs. 15,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount. The seven-seater can be had with Rs. 25,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount totalling Rs. 50,000.