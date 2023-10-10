Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 To Launch On November 7 – New Details

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will be officially launched in India on November 7 and it could be priced around Rs. 2.7 lakh (ex-showroom)

Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch the all-new Himalayan 452 on November 7, 2023 in India. It will be positioned above the existing Himalayan 411 as it will be more premium and feature-rich. The first official image of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 was unveiled a few days ago and since then, more pictures have been released.

The dual-purpose adventure tourer will compete with the BMW G310 GS, the soon-launching Triumph Scrambler 400X and the KTM 390 Adventure X. It is expected to undercut the KTM 390 Adv X in pricing as it could cost around Rs. 2.7 lakh (ex-showroom). The Himalayan 452 is a radical departure compared to the Himalayan 411, although it takes an evolutionary approach to design, as it is based on a brand new platform.

It will reportedly have a kerb weight of around 196 kg – around 3 kg lighter and the images indicate that the pillion seat will be slightly shorter and the homologation documents suggest that the wheelbase will be longer as well. It will also boast a wide handlebar setup and will be equipped with an all-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will be offered in multiple colour schemes including the original white shade, previously found in the 411. It will become the first motorcycle from the all-new 450 cc series and will derive power from a 452 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine, developing a maximum power output of close to 40 bhp.

The peak torque output will be around 40-45 Nm. The features list will comprise split seats, split grab rails, a long travel suspension setup composing upside down front forks and an off-set monoshock rear suspension, front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system and much more. We do expect switchable ABS to be offered as well.

The adv also gets a tall transparent windscreen, a larger fuel tank compared to the Himalayan 411 and metal braces around it. The lighting will be all LEDs as well. It promises to be a compelling package on paper but we cannot affirm it until we get to ride it (happening soon though).