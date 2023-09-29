Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Spied During Ad Shoot Ahead Of Launch

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will develop close to 40 bhp and the torque output will likely be more than 35 Nm courtesy of the all-new liquid-cooled engine

Royal Enfield is expected to launch the Himalayan 452 towards the end of next month or in early November. It could also be showcased at the EICMA 2023 show in Milan, Italy alongside the long-awaited production version of the SG650 concept and possibly the single-seater Classic 350-based bobber. RE is yet to reveal the exact launch date of the dual-purpose adventure tourer.

Ahead of its debut, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 has been caught filming for an advertisement in Leh with accessories fitted indicating that the brand is gearing up to introduce the adv soon. The type approval document leaked recently suggests that it will be powered by a 452 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC fuel-injected engine.

The powertrain will develop close to 40 bhp and the torque output will likely be more than 35 Nm. It will be linked with a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as standard. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 is said to cost around Rs. 2.6 (ex-showroom) and it will rival the KTM 390 Adventure X, BMW G310 GS and the upcoming Triumph Scrambler 400X.

The motorcycle will produce its peak power at 8,000 rpm and it will have an overall length of 2,245 mm, a width of 852 mm (900 mm with handguards) and a height of 1,315 mm (1,415 mm with the windscreen), and a wheelbase length of 1,510 mm. The document says the gross vehicle weight stands at 394 kg. The Himalayan 452 will be positioned above the existing Himalayan 411.

It will be suspended on upside-down front forks and monoshock rear suspension while the braking duties will be handled by front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system. The suspension setup will have long travel while the 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels will run on block pattern tyres to satisfy off-road needs.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will have a high ground clearance and a tall seat height and it will be offered with split seats and switchable ABS as standard. Other highlights are a wide handlebar setup, all LED lighting and a fully digital instrument console.