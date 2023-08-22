Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Rendered Ahead Of Global Debut

A couple of render images of what appears to be the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 have come up online giving us an early preview of the motorcycle

Royal Enfield is preparing to announce the prices of the new generation Bullet 350 on September 1, 2023 in the domestic market. It will be followed by the launch of the much-awaited dual-purpose 450 cc adventure tourer in November. The adv has already been teased and here we have shown you a couple of rendered pictures.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 takes an evolutionary approach to design compared to the existing Himalayan 411. The LED headlamp unit gets a silver casing while the engine area, parts of the frame and body panels are finished in black colour – giving a sporty look. The render images also show the presence of a tall transparent windscreen.

The fuel tank gets a dual-tone red and white finish while the front beak, the panel below the rider seat and a portion of the rear mudguard are done up in white colour. You could also see black finished split seats and a luggage rack, and a range of touring accessories will also be on offer. It will derive power from a brand new 450 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine.

The powertrain is expected to produce around 40 bhp and it will be paired with a six-speed transmission. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will compete against the soon-launching Triumph Scrambler 400X, BMW G310 GS and KTM 390 Adventure X. It will more likely be priced around Rs. 2.6 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be the first modern 450 cc offering from RE.

The adventure motorcycle also gets a metal tank brace that extends till the headlamp unit in a more aggressive manner and it will be equipped with a brand new all-digital instrument console with Tripper Navigation system. Other highlights are LED tail lamps and turn signals, a 21-inch wire-spoked wheel at the front and 17-incher at the rear shod on block pattern tyres.

The render images give away more details such as black finished circular rearview mirrors, and a wide handlebar while the upside-down front forks and monoshock rear suspension will have a long travel to meet the off-roading needs. The rider appears to have a wide seat that curves in slightly deep and the new chassis will be lighter than the half-duplex split cradle frame found in the Himalayan 411 and Scram 411 as well. Expect the engine refinement and overall fit and finish to be on a competitive level, judging by the latest crop of RE motorcycles.

IMAGE SOURCE: SKR MOTOVLOGS