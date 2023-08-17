Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Officially Teased, Launch Date Revealed

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will go on sale on November 1, 2023 in India and it will take on KTM 390 Adventure X and BMW G310 GS

Royal Enfield has today revealed the first official teaser video of the much-awaited Himalayan 450. The dual-purpose adventure tourer will follow the launch of the new generation Bullet 350 which is scheduled to go on sale on September 1, 2023. The Adv will be introduced on November 1 as Royal Enfield plans to take advantage of the positive buying sentiments that generally exist amongst customers during the festive season.

The test prototypes have been caught testing several times on and off the tarmac in India as well as abroad and it will harbinger a new range of 450 cc motorcycles from the brand. The teaser video reveals the habitat of the adv, which is intended to be used for everyday riding and more importantly off-roading.

It reveals the circular LED headlamp with a tall windscreen, wire-spoked wheels at the front and rear, block pattern tyres, a sleek fuel tank with braces, and the signature front beak. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 takes an evolutionary approach in terms of design compared to the existing Himalayan 411.

It is expected to be priced at around Rs. 2.6 lakh (ex-showroom) and will compete directly against KTM 390 Adventure X, BMW G310 GS and the upcoming Bajaj/Triumph Scrambler 400X. As for the performance, a brand new 450 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine will be utilised producing a maximum power output of around 40 bhp.

The powertrain will be linked with a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as standard. The equipment list will comprise front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, a new fully digital instrument cluster with Tripper Navigation, longer travel suspension (upside down forks and monoshock rear), LED tail lamp and indicators, split seats, sturdy grab rails, mounting points for touring accessories, side-mounted exhaust system and engine bash plate.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will have a tall seat height, a long wheelbase and high ground clearance to suit off-roading needs while the handlebar will be upright and wide and footpegs tailor-made for stand-up riding and long touring. The switchgear is also expected to be brand new.