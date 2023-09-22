Production-Spec 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Spied – Top 5 Things

The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift has been spied again in India giving us key details of the exterior and interior

Hyundai stirred up the midsize SUV segment with the arrival of the Creta back in 2015 and in early 2020, the second-generation model based on the iX25 made its local debut. The upcoming facelift marks the second big update for the five-seater as the best-selling midsize SUV in the country will receive a number of revisions inside and out.

1. 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Exterior:

The test mules of the updated Hyundai Creta have been caught again on camera giving us clear details of what to expect. In line with the latest crop of Hyundai models including the recently launched Exter, the 2024 Hyundai Creta gains a split headlamp cluster, a more muscular bonnet, a revised bumper with a wide air intake in the middle and new grille inserts with Hyundai badge mounted in the centre.

The H-shaped lighting signature can be seen at the rear and it will be accompanied by a tweaked tailgate, updated rear bumper and side profile with more creases and character lines, and newly designed alloy wheels to further enhance its overall appeal. We do not expect any major changes to the overall dimensions.

2. 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Interior:

The Hyundai Creta is already packed with features on the inside but the facelift will feature Level 2 ADAS-based driver-assistive and safety tech. The test mule shows the presence of black and white cabin theme and the features list will boast a dual-pane sunroof, adjustable headrests, a floating 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital cluster, a wireless smartphone charger, air purifier, ventilated front seats, updated dashboard and centre console, six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera system, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, TPMS, EPB, VSM, drive and traction modes, disc brakes on all wheels and much more.

3. 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Engine & Specs:

The existing powertrains will be carried over as the 1.5L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines will stay put with the same power and torque outputs as well as gearbox combinations. A new 1.5L turbo petrol engine will join the lineup and it will develop 160 PS maximum power and 253 Nm of peak torque. It could be paired with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT as the new-gen Verna.

4. 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Launch Timeline & Booking:

The production of the 2024 Hyundai Creta is expected to start around January while the booking and price announcement could happen in February or March next year.

5. 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Price & Rivals:

The Hyundai Creta is currently priced at Rs. 10.87 lakh for the base model and it goes up to Rs. 19.20 lakh for the top-spec variant (ex-showroom). Expect the facelift to be slightly costlier. It will continue to rival recently facelifted Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor along with new models like the Citroen C3 Aircross and Honda Elevate.