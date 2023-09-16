Hyundai Creta Facelift Is Not Far Away – Launch Details & Changes

Hyundai’s India-specific Creta facelift promises a striking design transformation and exciting new features, set to make waves in the SUV market

Anticipation is building as Hyundai prepares to launch the India-specific Creta facelift soon. The SUV has been spotted multiple times on our roads, with numerous spy pictures offering hints of what’s in store for one of India’s favourite SUVs. Well, one of the most eye-catching changes in the India-spec Creta facelift is its design transformation.

Unlike its international counterparts, this version draws inspiration from the Palisade SUV, featuring a unique vertical headlamp cluster with Palisade-style LED Daytime Running Lamps. Spy shots hint at a possible new grille with cube-like detailing and the potential addition of a full-width LED light bar, reminiscent of the new Verna.

The Creta facelift is seen sporting larger 18-inch alloy wheels, currently available on the Alcazar. This suggests suspension tweaks for improved ride quality. Moreover, the presence of wing-mirror-mounted cameras suggests a likely 360-degree camera system. At the rear, expect a redesigned tailgate, a new bumper, and the possibility of new LED taillights, potentially connected by an LED light bar – a signature seen on other Hyundai SUVs.

While the interior remains concealed, significant upgrades are expected. Enthusiasts are looking forward to a refreshed dashboard design and notable enhancements in terms of features and technology. We also expect the integration of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which will enhance the vehicle’s safety factor.

Under the hood, the Creta facelift is expected to retain its existing powertrain options, including the tried-and-tested 1.5-litre diesel and 1.5-litre petrol engines, both producing 113 bhp. Additionally, the SUV will get the potent 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160 bhp), which was recently introduced with the Verna. Transmission options will include manual, CVT, torque converter, DCT, and iMT, depending on the engine.

Hyundai enthusiasts won’t have to wait too long for the facelifted Creta, as production is scheduled to start at Hyundai’s Chennai plant by mid-January 2024, with the market launch expected later in February. With its unique design, upgraded features, and powertrain options, the Hyundai Creta facelift is poised to make a significant impact in the Indian SUV market, offering style and substance in one package.