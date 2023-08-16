New TVS e-Scooter Debuting Next Week – Teasers Lead To CREON?

TVS will unveil a brand new electric scooter on August 23 and is expected to be the production version of the Creon Electric concept

TVS Motor Company is gearing up to unveil a brand new electric scooter on August 23 in Dubai. It is expected to go on sale soon in India following its debut. The Hosur-based manufacturer has been teasing the upcoming model for a few weeks now and it appears to be the production version of the Creon Electric concept showcased at the Auto Expo back in 2018.

Besides the Creon Electric, TVS will more likely reveal its future plans at the event and recently big investments have been made to bring up a range of electric two-wheelers. Judging by the teaser videos released on TVS’ social media handles, the upcoming electric scooter appears to have the same silhouette and even the headlamp design as the Creon concept.

The teaser indicates the presence of a vertically positioned LED headlamp unit and the sleek-looking front apron does remind us of the Creon as well. Previously, the turn signals, LED signatures and side profile of the e-scooter were teased too. The production-spec TVS Creon could be positioned above the existing iQube to compete against flagship electric scooters like Ola S1 Pro and Ather 450 X.

Compared to the iQube, it could feature a sporty design language. The Creon concept was powered by three Li-ion batteries producing 12 kW peak power and it was said to accelerate from zero to 96 kmph in 5.1 seconds. The claimed range stood at 80 km on a single charge and a fast charger would replenish the battery back up to 80 per cent in around an hour.

These numbers are not in the league of popular electric scooters sold in India currently. Thus, we expect the road-going Creon to have a real-world riding range of more than 150 km. The latest teaser shows that the zero-emission scooter can be unlocked via smartwatch and the icons used further doubles down on our notion that it is the Creon.

Following the TVS Creoen, the flagship naked motorcycle from the Apache series based on the RR 310 will be launched on September 6 in India.