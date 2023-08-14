New Hero Karizma XMR Teased Ahead Of Launch In India

Hero Karizma XMR has been teased in India ahead of its official market launch on August 29, 2023; will be powered by an all-new 210 cc liquid-cooled engine

Hero MotoCorp will officially introduce the new generation Karizma on August 29, 2023. Christened the Karizma XMR, the motorcycle has been teased on the brand’s social media platforms showing a few details. The pre-launch campaign for the all-new Karizma has begun as previous owners have been sharing experiences of the faired motorcycle on Hero’s official pages.

In addition, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has also endorsed the upcoming motorcycle indicating that Hero is looking to reignite the same energy the original Karizma had with him as a brand ambassador. A few months ago, the Hero Karizma XMR 210 was showcased to dealers and considering that the latest Hero motorcycles have been well received by consumers, the Karizma XMR has a lot riding on its shoulders.

The faired supersport is expected to compete against Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, Yamaha R15 V4.0 and Suzuki Gixxer SF 250. The largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the world has been on a launch spree lately across different segments and the Karizma XMR could play a pivotal role in bringing back the enthusiasm amongst young customers.

The teaser video shows the presence of the signature yellow shade along with the Karizma lettering written on the muscular fuel tank. The silhouette of the fuel tank confirms the sharp styling language we have already come to know from the spy shots and leaked images. It will be equipped with an all-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

The brand is currently working on motorcycles powered by a 210 cc liquid-cooled engine, a 440 cc oil-cooled mill derived from Harley-Davidson X440 and a 420 cc liquid-cooled engine. The Hero Karizma XMR will likely use a 210 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, which is said to produce a maximum power output of 25 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque.

It will be paired with a six-speed transmission. Other highlights are conventional telescopic front forks, monoshock rear suspension, front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, LED headlamp unit, tail lamp and turn indicators, black finished alloy wheels, side-mounted exhaust system, and split seats.