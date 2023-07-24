Hero Karizma Coming Back In Its New Avatar Next Month – Expected Price

New-Gen Hero Karizma XMR 210 will be launched on August 29, 2023 and it will be powered by an all-new 210 cc liquid-cooled engine

Hero MotoCorp showcased the new generation Karizma XMR to dealers a few months ago and subsequently, it was caught testing a few times. A few days ago, the design patent of the fully faired motorcycle came up on the internet indicating that the launch is near. Now, the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country has confirmed that it will be introduced on August 29.

A teaser image released by Hero shows a long stretch of road with a stormy backdrop with the words “witness the return of the legend” on 29.08.23 at Gurugram. On the following day, Royal Enfield will launch the new generation Bullet 350 in Chennai. The Karizma set the standards for entry-level sportsbikes back in the day but it failed to consistently impress the customers – ZMR for example.

The Hero Karizma nameplate was discontinued in 2019 due to poor sales performance. It is making a comeback in an all-new avatar while taking design inspiration from the original Karizma. The nameplate was synonymous for a refined powertrain, good acceleration capabilities and appreciable level of comfort for everyday use and occasional touring.

The upcoming motorcycle could try to replicate that but probably in a more aggressive manner. The 2023 Hero Karizma XMR will be equipped with a brand new 210 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine – expanding the above 200 cc family further as Hero already has the 200 cc oil-cooled 4V unit, and is working on new motorcycles based on Harley-Davidson’s 440 cc oil-cooled mill and its very one 420 cc liquid-cooled powertrain.

The Hero Karizma XMR 210 will likely produce around 25 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque, and will be paired with a six-speed transmission. It is expected to feature a dual-channel ABS system as standard, an all-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, an upright clip-on handlebar, side mounted exhaust system, split seats, dual LED headlamps, LED turn signals and tail lamp, etc.

It will compete against Yamaha R15 V4.0, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and Bajaj Pulsar RS 200. Considering how competitively Hero prices its motorcycles, we can expect it to have a starting price of around Rs. 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom).