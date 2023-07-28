New-Gen KTM Duke 390 Spied Again In India As Debut Nears

The testing of the 2024 new-gen KTM Duke 390 is in full flow as a fully covered test bike was recently spotted on the Indian tarmac again

The KTM Duke 390 is one of the most popular motorcycles in the Indian market and it has been a consistent seller since its launch in the year 2013. Fast forward to 2023, the bike has got several updates down the line and as we are approaching the year 2024, KTM is preparing to bring out a new generation model of the Duke 390.

In line with this, the test mule of the bike was spotted testing and this was the second time in a row in one week. Previously, the Duke 390 was seen alongside the upcoming new-gen Husqvarna Svartpilen 401.

While we already know a lot of details about the soon-to-be-launched 2024 Duke 390, thanks to the leaks and test mule spotting in India as well as overseas, plenty of details are still under wraps. The overall design will undergo significant changes and it will most likely get a new powertrain setup.

Apart from this, the new wheels and braking setup, which seems to be a straight lift-off from the KTM RC series, will be a part of the package. Even the suspension setup at the front is the familiar fully adjustable WP USD units, while the rear gets an all-new off-set mono-shock.

The chassis of the new-gen KTM Duke 390 will be updated with a new rear sub-frame and this is quite evident by the latest set of spy images. Even the swing arm will be an altogether new unit. KTM will cut down on the overall weight of the motorcycle by using lighter material for the frame as well as the swing arm.

In terms of new features, the new-gen model will likely sport IMU-based lean sensitive cornering ABS, riding modes and a traction control system. Talking about its launch timeline, the new-gen KTM Duke 390 is slated for a global debut by the end of this year, most probably at the EICMA in Milan, Italy, while the India launch is scheduled for the first half of 2024.