Next-Gen KTM Duke 390 & Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Spied Together

Get a sneak peek at the upcoming next-gen KTM Duke 390 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 as they are spotted together

KTM’s next-gen 390 Duke is aggressively being road testing, and plenty of its spy pictures are floating around the internet. Well, a new set of shy shots has popped up online, showing the motorcycle prancing around with its Swedish cousin, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401. Let’s delve into the details of each bike separately.

Starting with the Duke, it has more aggressive aesthetics compared to the current-gen model; KTM has managed to elevate the already menacing look. Pictures of uncamouflaged models are already available online, so we’re already aware of the final design. Interestingly, the Duke has been spotted in two striking colour variants – Orange with Black and Orange with Blue – showcasing its vibrant personality.

Similar to the current-gen model, the next-gen 390 Duke will be loaded with electronics – a fully-digital TFT instrument console, switchable ABS, and traction control. Other than that, it will also get adjustable USD front forks, thus allowing riders to choose between comfort and handling. That said, the adjustable front suspension will likely be only available on the top variant.

Moving on to the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, the test mule sported alloy wheels. This is interesting, as only the current-gen Vitpilen gets alloys, not the Swartpilen. Also, the test model didn’t have a bash plate, but it have a split-seat configuration. The round instrument console seems to be replaced by a rectangular one likely a TFT unit like the Duke. However, the compact and minimalistic design theme has been maintained here.

Considering these new updates, it’s highly likely that the price of the 390 Duke and Svartpilen 401 will increase significantly compared to their current models. The KTM carries a price tag of Rs 2.97 lakh, while the Husqvarna costs Rs. 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom prices, New Delhi). The recent launch of the Triumph Speed 400 adds a lot of pressure though, so we might see KTM try to go affordability, perhaps by launching the 390 Duke in multiple variants, similar to the 390 Adventure.

Regarding the launch timeline, it is expected that KTM will unveil the next-gen 390 Duke at this year’s EICMA show in Milan, scheduled for November 2023, with an Indian launch shortly thereafter. The new Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is expected to arrive in mid-2024. Both bikes will go up against the likes of the BMW G 310 R, QJ Motor SRK 400, and the Bajaj Dominar 400.