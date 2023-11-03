New-Gen 2024 Skoda Superb Breaks Cover With Big Updates

The fourth generation 2024 Skoda Superb gets evolutionary exterior changes and a heavily revised interior with the addition of new features

The all-new Skoda Superb has finally made its global debut and in the overseas markets, it will continue to be available in sedan and estate guises. Compared to the previous model, the fourth-generation Skoda Superb takes an evolutionary approach to design and is 43 mm longer and 12 mm taller while the station wagon is 40 mm longer and 5 mm taller amidst being narrower.

However, in both models, the wheelbase remains the same as before at 2,841 mm. The styling has been carefully crafted to increase aerodynamic efficiency as the sedan’s coefficient of drag has been reduced to 0.23 and the more family-oriented model has it at 0.25. Skoda has concentrated on improving the practicality aspects as the boot volume has grown by 20 litres to 645 litres in the sedan.

Meanwhile, the new Skoda Superb’s wagon body style has it at 690 litres – up by 30 litres. The Czech auto major has presented eight exterior shades namely Ice Tea Yellow, Cobalt Blue, Ebony Black, Carmine Red, Purity White and Pebble Silver and based on the variants chosen, the size of the alloy wheels varies as the top-spec trim gets 19 inches.

The exterior gets sharper body panels, slimmer headlamps with integrated DRLs, an updated chrome grille section with multiple vertical slats, a revised front bumper with wider air intake and new inserts. Other highlights are redesigned tail lamps with new C-shaped signatures, bold SKODA lettering on the tailgate, etc. The cabin of the 2024 Skoda Superb gains massive updates this time around.

Besides updates to the dashboard and centre console, a 10-inch digital instrument console comes as standard and the new touchscreen infotainment system measures up to 13 inches. A HUD is available as an option and the centre console boasts what Skoda has termed the Smart Dials. The three configurable knobs can do a multitude of tasks.

As for the performance, a 1.5L petrol mild-hybrid engine delivers 150 hp and the 2.0L gasoline unit comes in two states of tune as it kicks out either 204 hp or 265 hp with AWD configuration. The 2.0L diesel makes 150 hp sending power to the front wheels or 193 hp to drive all four of them. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox is sold as standard.