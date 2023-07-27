Five Upcoming Skoda Cars In India – Small EV To New Superb

Discover the five most-exciting upcoming Skoda cars in India, from compact SUVs to electric marvels and premium sedans

Czech carmaker Skoda is all set to make waves in the Indian automobile market, with a host of exciting new cars in the pipeline. Whether you seek a powerful SUV, an emission-free electric drive, or a luxurious sedan, Skoda’s upcoming offerings will have something unique for every Indian car lover.

From compact SUVs to cutting-edge electric vehicles, here are five upcoming Skoda cars that are sure to pique the interest of Indian car enthusiasts.

Skoda Sub-Compact SUV

Skoda is gearing up to enter the fiercely competitive sub-4-metre SUV segment in India. This forthcoming subcompact SUV will be based on a shortened MQB A0 IN platform version. It will be made in India, for both domestic and export markets. While there are no details about the engine, speculations suggest that it will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (108 bhp), with both manual and automatic transmission options on offer.

Skoda Compact EV

Skoda is planning to introduce a slew of new EVs globally by 2026, one of which will be a 4.1-metre-long electric SUV. Codenamed “Small”, this new EV will likely make its way to India soon after. The manufacturer has claimed that the interior space would be impressive, despite the dimensions. In our market, it will compete with popular electric models like the Nexon EV and XUV400.

Skoda Enyaq iV Electric

Skoda Enyaq iV is anticipated to launch in India by March 2024, as the brand’s first EV for our market. Built on the MEB platform, it boasts a powerful 77 kWh battery pack paired with dual electric motors, delivering a combined output of 265 bhp. Offering an impressive range of 513 km (WLTP cycle), the Enyaq iV is designed to cater to the growing demand for emission-free mobility solutions.

Next-gen Skoda Superb

Skoda has exciting plans for its flagship sedan, the Superb. The next-generation Superb is set to be globally unveiled in November 2023, marking 90 years since the model’s original debut. The sedan will come with a range of turbo-petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains internationally. The India-spec model will likely be available with a turbo-petrol motor or a hybrid powertrain.

Next-gen Skoda Octavia

After being phased out due to BS6 emission norms, the Skoda Octavia is expected to make a strong comeback in India. With a teaser already released, the next-gen Octavia is expected to retain its iconic design while introducing minor updates. While powertrain options are yet to be confirmed, Skoda’s focus on electrification hints at the new India-spec Octavia being a hybrid.