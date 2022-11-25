MG Hector Facelift To Launch In Early 2023 In India With ADAS

MG Hector facelift is expected to go on sale early next year with minor cosmetic updates and a number of revisions inside the cabin

MG Motor India is expected to launch the facelifted version of the Hector in the domestic market in the early stages of next year. It has already been spotted undisguised and MG has released a few official teasers as well. It will come with notable cosmetic changes while the features list will be upgraded with more modern technologies and equipment.

The front fascia comprises a redesigned grille with a diamond mesh accentuated by chrome surrounds while the revised front bumpers look bolder than the outgoing model with new housing for the LED headlamp unit. Elsewhere, we do expect to see minor visual revisions. The interior of the 2023 MG Hector has already been revealed giving us every detail we want to know.

It gains the industry-largest 14-inch vertically-oriented touchscreen infotainment system with next generation i-Smart technology while the instrument console will also be brand new. Another key addition will likely be the Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) based driver assistive and safety technologies to appeal to a wide range of customers.

Features such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, driver drowsiness alert, etc could be available. The cabin will also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, rectangular shaped air conditioning vents, a large panoramic sunroof and so on.

The dimensions will be similar as no mechanical changes are expected. It will have a length of 4,655 mm, a width of 1,835 mm and a height of 1,760 mm along with a wheelbase length of 2,750 mm. The powertrain options could remain identical as well as the existing 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine will likely be sold non mild hybrid and mild hybrid trims.

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel will kick out 170 PS and 350 Nm. The transmission options could remain the same too. The variant lineup could see shuffling while similar cosmetic changes will also be applied to the three-row MG Hector Plus.