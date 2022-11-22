MG Hector Facelift Spied – Here Is What You Should Know

The Hector facelift will be offered with an updated front fascia, new features, and a revised cabin

The MG Hector is one of the most popular offerings in the midsize SUV segment and takes on the rivals like the Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra XUV700, Kia Seltos, etc. The British carmaker recently confirmed the launch of the Hector facelift and will soon be sharing more details about the same. This new iteration of the SUV however was recently seen without any camouflage and here is everything you should know about it.

To start with, the Hector facelift features an updated front fascia that is dominated by a new large diamond-mesh grille with chrome surrounds, new and more aggressive-looking front bumpers and new triangular headlamp housing. We see a similar headlamp setup with the Hector Plus. The SUV continues to feature the same slim Daytime Running Lamp setup positioned at the top of the new front grille.

While more details are yet to be shared, we are expecting other subtle changes to be offered with this new SUV like new LED taillights, updated alloy wheels and more. Inside, the Hector facelift will feature a new segment-largest 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in addition to Next-Gen i-Smart tech by MG.

It also gets a new digital instrument cluster while we will also get a revised dashboard layout along with horizontally placed D-shaped AC vents. It will also boast better safety features including Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) that gets features like blind spot detection, forward collision warning and lane departure warning. Other safety features include multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, seat belt reminders, and more.

From what we know so far, the upcoming MG Hector Facelift will be offered with three powertrain options – a 143hp 1.5L turbo petrol, 143 hp 1.5L turbo mild hybrid petrol, and a 170 hp 2.0L diesel engine. Likewise, similar gearbox options will be offered to the buyers.

The British carmaker is likely to launch the Hector facelift in early 2023 and will position it above the present iteration of the Hector in its line-up. Needless to say, it will be around Rs 1.5-2.5 lakh more expensive and will continue to take on the rivals like Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV700.