Maruti Suzuki NEXA Discounts May 2021 – Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 35,000 on its NEXA range of vehicles this month, i.e., in May 2021

Maruti Suzuki is offering some extremely lucrative deals and discounts on its vehicles during this month (May 2021). Here, we have listed all the offers available on Maruti NEXA cars. If you’re interested in discounts on Maruti Arena cars, you can check them out by clicking here.

On Maruti Ignis, a cash discount of Rs. 12,500 is available on the lower trims (Sigma and Delta), while the same on the higher trims (Zeta and Alpha) is worth Rs. 7,500. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are also being offered on it, regardless of the variant.

Maruti Baleno has a cash discount of Rs. 12,500 on offer on the ‘Sigma’ and ‘Delta’ trim levels. On the ‘Zeta’ and ‘Alpha’ trims, the cash discount is lower, at Rs. 5,000. However, there is no cash discount on the CVT variants. On all variants, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 3,000 are available as well.

As for the Ciaz, it has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 available on it. Along with that, a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 is also being offered on the Maruti saloon. On the XL6, there are no cash discounts or exchange bonuses available, only a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

Maruti Suzuki’s flagship vehicle, S-Cross, has a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 on offer. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is also available, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Maruti Suzuki NEXA Discounts – May 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Maruti Ignis (Sigma, Delta trims) Rs. 12,500 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Ignis (Zeta, Alpha trims) Rs. 7,500 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Baleno (Sigma, Delta MT) Rs. 12,500 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Baleno (Zeta MT, Alpha MT) Rs. 5,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Baleno (all CVT variants) 0 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Ciaz Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti XL6 0 0 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti S-Cross Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000

In other news, Maruti Suzuki is planning to re-introduce diesel engines in its lineup soon. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer is reportedly working on a BS6-compliant version of its discontinued 1.5-litre DDiS motor, and this powerplant is expected to make its way into select Maruti cars, including the Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6, S-Cross, and the next-generation Vitara Brezza.