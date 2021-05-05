Maruti Suzuki May 2021 Discounts – Alto, S-Presso, Swift, Brezza

This month, Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits worth up to Rs. 53,000 on its Arena range of vehicles, which we’ve detailed below

Maruti Suzuki, the largest car manufacturer in India, is offering some lucrative deals and discount on its vehicles in May 2021. Here, we have gathered all the offers available on the brand’s Arena lineup. Maruti Alto has a cash discount of Rs. 17,000 on it, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

On the Celerio, there is no cash discount, but an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 3,000 are available. Maruti Wagon-R has a cash discount of Rs. 8,000 on offer on the petrol variants, and of Rs. 13,000 on the CNG models. Regardless of the variant, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 3,000 are available on it.

On Maruti Swift, the cash discount is worth Rs. 30,000 on the ‘LXi’ trim and Rs. 10,000 on all other trims. As for the Dzire, it has a cash discount of Rs. 8,000 on ‘LXi’ and ‘VXi’ trims, while ‘ZXi’ and ‘ZXi+’ trims have no cash discount available. On both the Swift and Dzire, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are being offered.

On ‘LXi’ and ‘VXi’ trims of Maruti Vitara Brezza, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is available, while other trims don’t have any. The exchange bonus and corporate discount are worth Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 3,000, respectively, regardless of the trim level. On the Ertiga, only a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 is being offered.

Maruti Suzuki is also offering attractive discounts on its commercial models. Tour H1 has a cash discount of Rs. 17,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 15,000 on offer. Tour H2 is available with a cash and corporate discount of Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 10,000, respectively, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000.

Maruti Suzuki Arena Discounts – May 2021 Model Consumer Offer Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Maruti Alto Rs. 17,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Celerio 0 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti S-Presso Rs. 14,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Wagon-R (Petrol) Rs. 8,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Wagon-R (CNG) Rs. 13,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Swift (LXi trim) Rs. 30,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Swift (all other trims) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Dzire (LXi & VXi trims) Rs. 8,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Dzire (ZXi & ZXi Plus trims) 0 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Vitara Brezza (LXi & VXi trims) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Vitara Brezza (ZXi & ZXi Plus trims) 0 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Eeco Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 (Rs. 1,000 on Ambulance & Cargo models) Maruti Ertiga 0 0 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Tour H1 Rs. 17,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 15,000 Maruti Tour H2 Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 10,000 Maruti Tour S 0 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Maruti Tour V Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 15,000 Maruti Tour M 0 0 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Super Carry (Petrol) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + 0 Maruti Super Carry (CNG) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + 0

On Tour S, only an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of 10,000 are being offered, while Tour M is only available with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. On Tour V, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 are available.

Maruti Super Carry gets a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on the petrol models, while on the CNG variants, the same is worth Rs. 15,000. Along with that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is also available on it.