Mahindra XUV700, Scorpio Prices Up By Rs. 74K – New Prices

Mahindra has hiked prices of Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic, Thar and XUV300 following the updates involved in BSVI stage 2 compliance
Mahindra & Mahindra has hiked the prices of its models in the month of April 2023. The latest price increase for the XUV700 and the Scorpio range has been explained here. The XUV700 petrol variants face a hike of up to Rs. 74,000.
It is now priced between Rs. 14 lakh and Rs. 24.34 lakh while the diesel variant of the XUV700 witnesses a hike of up to Rs. Rs. 71,000 as it costs Rs. 14.45 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 26.18 lakh for the range-topping model.
|Mahindra XUV700 Petrol Variants
|New Price
|Old Price
|Difference
|1. MX MT
|14L
|13.45L
|55K
|2. MX E MT
|14.50L
|13.95L
|55K
|3. AX3 MT
|16.49L
|15.89L
|60K
|4. AX3 E MT
|16.98L
|16.38L
|60K
|5. AX3 AT
|18.24L
|17.61L
|63K
|6. AX5 MT
|17.82L
|17.20L
|62K
|7. AX5 E MT
|18.32L
|17.69L
|63K
|8. AX5 MT 7S
|18.50L
|17.85L
|65K
|9. AX5 E MT 7S
|19L
|18.35L
|65K
|10. AX5 AT
|19.63L
|18.97L
|66K
|11. AX7 MT 7S
|20.56L
|19.88L
|68K
|12. AX7 AT 7S
|22.37L
|21.66L
|71K
|13. AX7 L AT 7S
|24.34L
|23.60L
|74K
|Mahindra XUV700 Diesel Variants
|New Price
|Old Price
|Difference
|1. MX MT
|14.45L
|13.96L
|49K
|2. MX E MT
|14.95L
|14.45L
|50K
|3. AX3 MT
|16.92L
|16.39L
|53K
|4. AX3 E MT
|17.42L
|16.89L
|53K
|5. AX3 MT 7S
|17.75L
|17.20L
|55K
|6. AX3 E MT 7S
|18.41L
|17.85L
|56K
|7. AX3 AT
|18.90L
|18.33L
|57K
|8. AX5 MT
|18.41L
|17.85L
|56K
|9. AX5 MT 7S
|19.09L
|18.51L
|58K
|10. AX5 AT
|20.27L
|19.68L
|59K
|11. AX5 AT 7S
|20.90L
|20.29L
|61K
|12. AX7 MT 7S
|21.30L
|20.59L
|71K
|13. AX7 AT 7S
|22.97L
|22.32L
|65K
|14. AX7 L MT 7S
|23.13L
|22.48L
|65K
|15. AX7 AT 7S AWD
|24.41L
|23.74L
|67K
|16. AX7 L AT 7S
|24.89L
|24.21L
|68K
|17. AX7 L AT 7S AWD
|26.18L
|26.88L
|70K
The Mahindra Scorpio N has been well received by customers since its market debut last year and the price of the petrol variant has been hiked by up to Rs. 46,000. The prices of the Z2 MT E and Z4 MT E seven-seater variants have not been changed though.
In a similar fashion, the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 AT 4WD seven-seater diesel version’s price has not been altered as it remains at Rs. 22.55 lakh (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom). Both SUVs are equipped with the same 2.2L diesel and 2.0L petrol engines with different performance numbers.
|Mahindra Scorpio Petrol Variants
|New Price
|Old Price
|Difference
|1. Z2 MT 7S
|13.05L
|12.74L
|31K
|2. Z2 MT E 7S
|13.24L
|13.24L
|–
|3. Z4 MT 7S
|14.65L
|14.24L
|41K
|4. Z4 MT E 7S
|14.74L
|14.74L
|–
|5. Z4 AT 7S
|16.61
|16.20
|41K
|6. Z8 MT 7S
|18.05L
|17.64L
|41K
|7. Z8 AT 7S
|20L
|19.60
|40K
|8. Z8L MT 7S
|19.96L
|19.54L
|42K
|9. Z8L MT 6S
|20.20L
|19.74L
|46K
|10. Z8L AT 7S
|21.56L
|21.10L
|46K
|11. Z8L AT 6S
|21.76L
|21.30L
|46K
|Mahindra Scorpio Diesel Variants
|New Price
|Old Price
|Difference
|1. Z2 MT 7S
|13.55L
|13.24L
|31K
|2. Z4 MT 7S
|15.15L
|14.74L
|41K
|3. Z4 AT 7S
|17.11L
|16.70L
|41K
|4. Z4 MT 4WD 7S
|17.77L
|17.19L
|58K
|5. Z6 MT 7S
|16.05L
|15.64L
|41K
|6. Z6 AT 7S
|18.01L
|17.60L
|41K
|7. Z8 MT 7S
|18.55L
|18.14L
|41K
|8. Z8 MT 4WD 7S
|21.10L
|20.59L
|51K
|9. Z8 AT 7S
|20.46L
|20.10L
|36K
|10. Z8 AT 4WD 7S
|22.55L
|22.55L
|–
|11. Z8L MT 7S
|20.46L
|20.04L
|42K
|12. Z8L MT 6S
|20.70L
|20.24L
|46K
|13. Z8L AT 7S
|22.10L
|21.60L
|50L
|14. Z8L AT 6S
|22.26L
|21.80L
|46L
|15. Z8L MT 4WD 7S
|23.06L
|22.49L
|57K
|16. Z8L AT 4WD 7S
|24.51L
|24.05L
|46K
The Mahindra Scorpio Classic’s S variant sees a price increase of Rs. 35,000 as it now stands at Rs. 12.99 lakh. The nine-seater version of the same variant is pricier by Rs. 42,000 as it carries a sticker tag of Rs. 13.26 lakh.
The top-spec S11 variant used to cost around Rs. 16.14 lakh and courtesy of the latest price hike, it now costs Rs. 16.81 lakh – Rs. 67,000 jump.