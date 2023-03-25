Mahindra Scorpio N Buyers Looking For Legal Help – Here’s Why

Mahindra Scorpio N has a waiting period of up to 65 weeks for the mid-spec trims as the delivery of the top-end variants is prioritised

Mahindra & Mahindra has had tremendous success with the launch of the new generation Scorpio N while the Scorpio Classic is also performing well in garnering sales. It is no secret that Mahindra is prioritising the deliveries of the range-topping Z8 L. It is offered in both manual and automatic transmission choices with the former having a waiting of 56-58 weeks and the latter having it at 24-26 weeks.

The entry-level Mahindra Scorpio N Z2 variant commands a higher waiting period of 52 to 54 weeks and the mid-spec Z4 variant has a waiting period of 60 to 65 weeks. The Z6 and Z8 variants of the Scorpio N have a waiting period of 55-60 weeks each. The automotive industry has been steadily recovering from the damages caused by the health crisis and the waiting period for vehicles is coming down.

However, popular models and their variants on demand still suffer a painstakingly long waiting period. This would increasingly be frustrating if you countdown the days to get your new car delivered and when the estimated timeline stretches further, the buyers are either forced to cancel their booking or simply be patient until taking it home.

Here is a Mahindra Scorpio N customer who was allegedly informed that his SUV would be delivered between January 30 and March 1, 2023 but he hasn’t received the call yet. With the online link to check the delivery timeframe not working, he is unable to get the latest real-time updates and is seeking a lawyer to file a complaint against Mahindra in the consumer court.

The deliveries of the Z2 and Z6 variants are certainly getting delayed citing semiconductor shortage as the top-of-the-line variant has been given priority. The range-topping models ensure higher profit margins compared to other variants and some customers make their minds up and go for the top-end models due to the apparent priority in production.

This has become a common trend in the industry for popular models much to the despise of the buyers. Currently, the Mahindra Scorpio N is priced between Rs. 12.74 lakh and Rs. 24.05 lakh (ex-showroom) and it can be had as either a six- or a seven-seater. It is powered by a 2.2L mHawk diesel and a 2.0L mStallion petrol engine with MT and AT options.