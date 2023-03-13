Mahindra Waiting Period March 2023 – Bolero, Scorpio, Thar, XUV300

The Mahindra Thar RWD has the highest waiting period of up to 74 weeks in the month of March 2023 in India

Mahindra & Mahindra has been reaping the benefits of its latest launches as the second generation Thar introduced in 2020, the all-new XUV700 and the new Scorpio series comprising Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic have been well received by customers. In addition, the XUV400 electric SUV has also garnered impressive bookings (10k within five days).

The waiting period for the Thar lifestyle off-road SUV has drastically reduced in recent months and most of the 4WD variants only command a waiting of up to 4 weeks. However, the same cannot be said for the RWD version, which was launched earlier this year. With an attractive starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), it is in high demand.

It has a massive waiting period of up to 74 weeks for the diesel trim. The Mahindra Scorpio N has a waiting period of up to 65 weeks for the mid-spec Z4 trim. The top-end Z8L is available in petrol and diesel engines with MT and AT options.

Mahindra Models Waiting Period In March 2023 1. Mahindra Scorpio N Up To 65 Weeks 2. Mahindra Scorpio Classic Up To 26 Weeks 3. Mahindra XUV700 Up To 48 Weeks 4. Mahindra Thar 4WD 3-4 Weeks 5. Mahindra Thar RWD Up To 74 Weeks 6. Mahindra Bolero Up To 8 Weeks 7. Mahindra XUV300 Up To 19 Weeks

The automatic trims come with a low waiting period of 24 to 26 weeks while the MT has it at 56 to 58 weeks. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic, updated version of the old Scorpio, is sold in S and S11 variants and the waiting period stands at 24 to 26 weeks for each trim.

The Mahindra XUV700 is offered in an expansive range in India and it currently has a waiting period of up to 48 weeks – 24 to 26 weeks for the MX, AX3 and AX5 trim levels. The Bolero series has a waiting period of up to 8 weeks while the Mahindra XUV300 compact SUV has it up to 19 weeks.

Mahindra is expected to host the global debut of the five-door Thar later this year before its market launch. It has been spotted testing multiple times on public roads already.