Updated 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic Is Here – Top 5 Things To Know

The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be on sale alongside the new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N

Mahindra has unveiled the new 2022 Scorpio Classic in the country that now features a long list of updates to attract buyers. Here are the top 5 things about the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic that you need to know.

New Design

The new Scorpio now gets many subtle changes that give it a fresh stance. To start with, the SUV now gets a new front grille with the brand’s new logo in the centre. The grille is complemented by a new front bumper, a new silver skid plate and new fog lamp housings. The side and the rear profile however look identical save for the new machine-cut alloy wheels and new red signature tower LED taillights.

Updated Cabin

Just like the exteriors, the interiors of the Scorpio Classic too have been revised. The cabin now gets a new 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, smart wooden inserts, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and new black and beige colour combination. On the features front, the Scorpio Classic is available with cruise control, rear parking sensors, AC vents for the second row, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Screen mirroring, and more.

Powertrain

Powering the new Scorpio Classic will be a new 2.2L turbo diesel engine that churns out 132 hp and 300 Nm of maximum torque. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and boasts improved fuel economy.

Reworked Suspension

To improve the driving dynamics of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic, the brand is now offering an updated suspension setup with the SUV. The new setup has increased the roll stiffness to reduce body roll and now offers better high-speed handling and stability. The steering setup too has been worked up to offer better steering performance.

Seating Configurations

The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic is available in two seating layout options – 7-seater and 9-seater. While the 7-seater option will get captain seats in the second row and a flat bench in the third, the 9-seater variant on the other hand features a bench in the second row and jump seats for four in the rear.