Mahindra Scorpio Sales Up By 171% In August 2022 In India

Mahindra Scorpio posted 7,056 units in the month of August 2022 against 2,606 units during the same period last year with a YoY surge of 171 per cent

In the month of August 2022, Mahindra posted a cumulative domestic tally of 29,615 units against 15,786 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales surge of 87.6 per cent – the highest growth for any automaker last month on a YoY basis. Compared to the previous month of July 2022, Mahindra recorded 6.3 per cent growth as 27,862 units were sold in that month.

At a fourth position in the overall manufacturers’ sales table, Mahindra’s market share increased by 2.9 per cent to 9 per cent. Within the brand’s domestic lineup, the Bolero MUV held onto the top position as 8,246 units were posted against 3,218 units with a YoY growth of 156 per cent. The Scorpio garnered a total of 7,056 units last month.

This when compared to the corresponding period in 2021 with 2,606 units, a massive YoY positive growth of 171 per cent was seen. The old Scorpio is currently rebranded as the Scorpio Classic with exterior updates and the addition of new features on the inside. Priced between Rs. 11.99 lakh and Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom), it derives power from a new 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine.

The generation 2 mHawk diesel mill develops a maximum power output of 132 hp and 300 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed manual transmission only. It is said to be 55 kg lighter than the old oil-burner and comes with an improved fuel efficiency of 14 per cent. The Scorpio Classic also gets updated steering, increased roll stiffness and improved high-speed handling.

The Mahindra Scorpio N’s deliveries will commence by the end of this month. The first batch comprising 25,000 units was sold out in five minutes and the bookings crossed the one lakh mark in just thirty minutes. The SUV is available in six- and seven-seater configurations and is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine.

It is priced between Rs. 11.99 lakh and Rs. 23.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and is retailed across five variants: Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8L. It measures a length of 4,662 mm, a width of 1,917 mm and stands 1,870 mm tall. It has larger dimensions than the Scorpio Classic and is based on a new ladder frame chassis.