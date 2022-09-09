Mahindra Scorpio N Delivery Dates Up To Sep 2024, Can’t Wait? Pay Cancellation Charges

Mahindra Scorpio N’s delivery timeline is up to September 2024 and for those who cannot wait, cancellation charge of Rs. 2,100 can be paid

Mahindra & Mahindra will commence the deliveries of the new generation Scorpio, christened the Scorpio N, later this month. The SUV is sold in six- and seven-seater configurations and is priced between Rs. 11.99 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 23.90 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom).

The official bookings for the Scorpio N commenced on July 31, 2022 and within a matter of five minutes, the first lot comprising 25,000 units was sold out and it took only half an hour to reach one lakh reservations. The Scorpio N is offered in an expansive range and is powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine with MT and AT choices.

It looks like the delivery dates of the Mahindra Scorpio N have been extended up to September 2024. For those who have booked, the dealers have started sending e-mails for the delivery schedule of the pending orders of the Z4 and Z6 variants, which are in the August to September 2024 timeframe.

It must be noted that this is the first time many intended customers have got the estimated delivery time after their bookings. If the prospective buyer feels that the estimated waiting period of two years is too long, he/she can cancel the booking by paying a cancellation fee of Rs. 2,100, which equals Rs. 31.5 crore guaranteed revenue to the company for 1.5 lakh pending orders, should it happen.

The Mahindra Scorpio N is retailed across five variants namely Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8L. It measures a length of 4,662 mm, a width of 1,917 mm and stands 1,870 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,750 mm. It has larger dimensions than the Scorpio Classic and is based on a new ladder frame chassis.

The features list composes a centrally mounted touchscreen eight-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a wireless charging facility, driver drowsiness alert, 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, seven-inch TFT MID, coffee black leather upholstery, AdrenoX with in-built Amazon Alexa, sunroof, navigation, drive modes, LED sequential turn indicators, etc.