Kia Sonet Facelift Spotted In India Showing New Details

The Kia Sonet Facelift has been spotted testing for the first time in India; market launch most likely slated for early 2024

Kia launched the Sonet in the Indian market in the year 2020 and the compact SUV is now due for a mid-life update. The test mule of the Sonet Facelift has already been spied a few times in South Korea. In the most recent development, the test prototype of the Sonet Facelift was spotted on the Indian tarmac and it is safe to say that the updated SUV is expected to launch very soon in the domestic market.

1. 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Design:

While the test mule was adequately covered, we can still make out the changes to the overall package. The biggest and most prominent update will be carried to its design which includes a new front end comprising a new set of headlights with integrated LED DRLs extending all the way down the lower half of the revised bumper. The positioning of fog lamps will remain more or less the same and the front grille will also be tweaked for a refreshed appeal.

The side profile will remain unchanged minus the new design for alloy wheels, most probably 17-inch size for top-spec variants while the lower trims will continue with 16-inch units. The test mule also sports red brake callipers which is already a part of the package in the GT Line trims.

Towards the rear, expect the Sonet Facelift to get a new set of LED tail lamps with a connected treatment, something similar to what we have seen in the newly launched Seltos Facelift. Apart from this, the rear bumper also seems to be updated and could get a dual-tone finish for a sportier appeal.

2. 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Interior & Features:

As for the interiors are concerned, we haven’t got any glimpse of it, however, the updated model will likely get a new dashboard layout housing the new dual 10.25-inch screens. Along with this, changes to upholstery are quite obvious and we can see the addition of new features such as a 360-degree parking camera and factory-fitted dual-way dashcam in the facelift model.

3. 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Engine:

Under the hood, the Kia Sonet Facelift will continue with the existing set of powertrain combinations. The prices are bound to go up in the updated compact SUV, however, only by a small margin.

4. 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Launch & Rivals:

Going by the latest media reports, the launch of the Sonet Facelift will take place by early next year i.e. 2024 but Kia could pull the trigger a bit early in response to the launch of its upcoming major rivals, the Tata Nexon Facelift and Mahindra XUV300 Facelift.