Kia Confirms Launching 3 New Cars In 2024 In India – New Details

The facelifted Kia Sonet will launch in early 2024 and it will be followed by two more vehicles in the same calendar year

In a recent interview, Tae-Jin Park – Managing Director & CEO, Kia India has confirmed that his brand is looking to consolidate the SUV range with an aim to continue the growth trajectory over the next three to four years in the domestic market. The market share of SUVs in the overall passenger vehicle segment has grown to 43 per cent from 24 per cent over the last five years.

He expects SUVs to contribute to 50 per cent of the total sales. over the next few years. He reiterated that the South Korean auto major has planned to launch three all-new products next year including a “locally manufactured RV”. Furthermore, he insisted that Kia has no plans to enter the sedan segment as SUVs are considered to be the major catalysts for growth.

Park further noted, “We believe that, the EV market in India will not completely replace ICE vehicles. However, the total number of EVs in the country presents a significant opportunity for us and other players in the industry.” The burgeoning electric vehicle space will see a huge leap within the next two years as more carmakers will bring in new products across different price brackets.

Kia expects zero-emission vehicles to contribute to 20 per cent of the PV sales when the Indian auto market reaches a volume of fifty lakh units per annum by the end of this decade. The brand is currently working on laying the foundation by helping to build the necessary charging infrastructure as part of the transition in India.

Amidst the good reception for EVs, he feels IC-engined vehicles will coexist with electrified vehicles for another ten to fifteen years. Kia has endured a decent success rate with the EV6 electric crossover in India and is planning to bring in the EV9 flagship seven-seater e-SUV and “an EV version of our locally made RV along with an ICE version in 2025.”

In early 2024, the facelifted Sonet will be introduced while the updated fourth-generation Carnival is also bound for next year. In addition to the EV9, a locally made electric RV is also in the pipeline while a compact rugged-looking SUV codenamed AY has also been speculated and it is said to spawn ICE and EV versions.