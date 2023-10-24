5 Upcoming Kia Cars You Should Know About (3 e-SUVs & 1 MPV)

The list of upcoming Kia cars comprises the Kia Sonet facelift, new generation Carnival and others

Kia India will bring in the facelifted Sonet early next year and we do expect the brand to launch a host of new models across different segments along the course of next year or in 2025. Here we have covered all the possible launches:

1. Kia Sonet Facelift:

The facelifted Kia Sonet will go on sale in early 2024 and it has been caught testing multiple times on public roads. The compact SUV is already a popular model in its segment and the facelift comes as a response to the growing competition. The 2024 Kia Sonet will come with a redesigned exterior and a more upscale interior while the existing powertrain lineup will be retained.

2. Kia EV9:

At the 2023 Auto Expo in January, the South Korean auto major showcased the EV9 concept and a few weeks later, the production-spec seven-seater electric SUV made its global debut. Sitting at the top of the brand’s electric range, the Kia EV9 boasts upmarket features and tech to the brim and it has a claimed driving range of 541 km on a single charge. It could be brought into the country via CBU route, just like the EV6 and it is already being considered for India.

3. New-Gen Kia Carnival:

The facelifted fourth-generation Kia Carnival will make its global debut next month in Korea and it will likely make its way to India in 2024. Spotted undisguised yesterday, the premium MPV gains a revised front fascia with a new grille section and vertical inserts, slimmer headlamps and inverted L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, connected LED tail lamps, etc.

The interior will also get a notable update with the inclusion of new equipment and technologies. As for India, the 2.2L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine developing 200 PS maximum power and 440 Nm of peak torque will likely continue. It could be paired with an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission only.

4. Kia Seltos EV & Electric RV:

Kia confirmed the arrival of an electric RV for India a while ago while the electrified Seltos is also speculated to be in the pipeline. Both could be introduced by the middle of this decade. The Seltos EV could take on the upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX and its Toyota sibling, Tata Curvv, Mahindra XUV.e8 and others.