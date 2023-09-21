Kawasaki Ninja e-1 & Z e-1 Electric Bikes Unveiled, Launch Soon

Kawasaki Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 electric motorcycles will be launched soon in the United Kingdom and here we have brought you all the known details

It is heartbreaking for an enthusiast to see the fire-breathing green monsters go mute, but we hope the silent lightning strikes will retain the excitement factor. It’s finally happening, and the Japanese manufacturer has confirmed the launch of the first two electric models in its lineup and they are named as the Kawasaki Ninja e-1 and Kawasaki Z e-1.

While the pictures are revealed, not many details have been announced yet but here is everything you need to know about these two electric motorcycles.

1. Battery and Motor

Both the Kawasaki Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 come equipped with a brushless electric motor that produces 6.7 bhp and a peak output of 12 bhp on demand. The battery is a removable unit and is split into 2 that are wired in parallel. This makes it easier to charge them off the bike and swap if required.

2. Features

It comes with a completely digital TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity, ABS, 2 ride modes – Road and Eco, a special e-boost button beside the throttle that gives the peak output of 12 bhp on demand which pushes the e-bike to a top speed of around 100 kmph. Using the e-boost for longer periods of time will reduce the range as expected from an EV. It also comes with a Walk mode which moves the bike at slow speeds in both front as well as reverse directions, typically useful when parking.

3. Design

The design of the bike is carried over from the Ninja 400 and the Z400 with some minor updates to differentiate them from their ICE counterparts. It will feature the liveries in a Metallic Bright Silver and Metallic Matte Lime Green for both bikes and is expected to feature on all the upcoming models in the electric lineup.

4. Price

The pricing details were not revealed during the announcement. The launch is confirmed to happen soon but the motorcycles will be limited to the United Kingdom initially.