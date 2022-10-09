2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX 25R Makes Debut – Gets New Display, Colours

The new 2023 Ninja ZX 25R was launched in the Indonesian market and is priced from 10,50,00,000 Indonesian Rupiah

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX 25R was recently launched in the Indonesian markets and is offered in three trim options for buyers. The bike is priced from Rp 10,50,00,000 (~INR 5.63 lakh) and is likely to soon make its Indian debut. This new iteration is offered with many new updates including a new instrument console and colour options.

The new 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX 25R now gets a new fully-digital TFT instrument console which has replaced the semi-digital instrument console that was earlier offered with the bike. It also gets Bluetooth connectivity that helps the users pair their smartphones to access calls, text messages, and more.

It also lets the user check the journey logs and maintenance schedule via the Kawasaki Rideology app. The bike also gets a new and larger upswept exhaust while it continues to be offered with a split LED headlight, compact visor, sporty graphics and decals in addition to the split seat design.

No major mechanical changes are being offered and the bike continues to be based on the same Trellis frame with USD front forks and mono-shock rear suspension. It also gets 310 mm disc brakes at the front and 220 mm disc brakes at the rear. Powering the new 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is the same 249.8 cc, in-line four, liquid-cooled petrol engine that generates a peak power and torque output of 51 PS and 22.9 Nm respectively.

It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and offers advanced features like an assist and slipper clutch, electronic throttle valves, a quick shifter and traction control. It also gets three power modern that adjusts the power delivery based on the user preference and ride conditions.

The brand is yet to comment on the launch of the new 2023 Ninja ZX 25R in India for now and we might see it making its Indian debut somewhere next year. The brand however will struggle to keep the costs in check but the bike surely will be appreciated by buyers looking for a fun-to-ride track-focused performance bike.