Is India-Bound Kia EV6 Better Than Mustang Mach-E & Model 3? – Video

Here, we have a comprehensive video review of Kia EV6, which is slated for launch in the Indian car market in 2022

Kia EV6 was unveiled to the world back in March 2021, as the second car to be built on E-GMP architecture, following Hyundai Ioniq 5. The Kia has a sleeker and sportier design compared to the neo-retro Hyundai, and the rivalry between the Ioniq 5 and EV6 is quite fierce.

Recently, YouTuber Doug DeMuro recently got his hands on a Kia EV6, and he did what he does best – review it comprehensively! He starts with the interior of the vehicle, stating that the design is “different and interesting”. The climate control touch panel doubles up as the infotainment control panel, which he doesn’t like.

The vehicle gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, both of which sit in a joint curved housing. The joint cluster is futuristic and functional, offering features like a blind-spot monitor, 360-degree camera, etc. The currently-playing music track can’t be seen on the instrument console, which the reviewer feels is a drawback.

Kia EV6 gets Alcantara seats with white contrast stitching, which look nice and offer good comfort. There are plenty of storage spaces as well as charging ports in the front centre console. The rear seats offer a lot of space, much more than an ICE vehicle with similar dimensions.

The boot of the car is quite roomy, and it also gets 60:40 folding rear seats for additional space. Another practical touch is the remote control drive function via the key fob, to move the car forwards or backwards, great for tight parking spaces. Kia EV6 is fun to drive as well, with good performance on offer. Internationally, there are three trim levels of the EV6 on offer, namely Standard Range, Long Range, and GT.

The standard-range model comes with a 58 kWh battery, in RWD single-motor variant (170 PS/350 Nm) and AWD dual-motor variant (235 PS/605 Nm). The long-range and GT variants both get a 77.4 kWh battery pack. The former is available in both RWD (228 PS/350 Nm) and AWD (325 PS/605 Nm) configurations, while the latter can only be had in an AWD (585 PS/740 Nm) configuration.

Doug DeMuro rates Kia EV6 as better than Audi e-tron and Tesla Model 3, but not as good as the latter’s ‘Performance’ trim. Also, the Kia falls a little short of Ford Mustang Mach-E, but not by much. Kia EV6 is set to launch in India soon, likely sometime during this year.