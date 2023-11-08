India-Bound 2024 Kia Carnival – 5 Things You Should Know

The details of the 2024 Kia Carnival facelift have been revealed for the global market and here we have brought you all the key info

Details surrounding the facelifted fourth-generation Kia Carnival have been made public in Korea where its reservations have also begun. It will be heading to Indian shores soon and will act as a replacement to the third-gen Carnival which was discontinued a few months ago. At the 2023 Auto Expo, Kia showcased the KA4 concept that gave birth to the existing global Carnival in 2020. But, the 2024 Carnival marks the first time the fourth-gen is reaching India.

1. India Launch:

The facelifted global Kia Carnival will make its way to India sometime next year and we will bring you more details closer to its launch. We do expect it to be part of the three new cars planned by Kia for 2024 and it may arrive after the market debut of the facelifted Sonet early next year.

2. Design Updates:

The exterior comprises a more prominent grille section with chrome slats, L-shaped LED headlamps with new LED DRLs, a revised bumper with a new air inlet and a faux brushed aluminium skid plate on the lower section, new LED tail lamps connected by an LED light bar as in the facelifted Seltos, updated rear bumper, newly designed 19-inch alloy wheels, etc.

3. New Interior & Features:

The 2024 Kia Carnival will be offered in multiple seating configurations in the international markets and the 11-seater has been let go. It gains a new curved display featuring twin 12.3-inch screens – one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation. The HVAC controls have been restyled while a HUD, updated dashboard and digital key, rotary drive selector, eight airbags, ADAS and an optional 14.6-inch rear entertainment screen are also available.

4. Powertrain:

In the global markets, the new Carnival will be available in a range of powertrain options as the 3.5L petrol and the 1.6L petrol/hybrid have been confirmed. However, India may stick with the 2.2L four-cylinder turbo diesel engine, producing a maximum power output of 200 PS and 440 Nm of peak torque, and it will be paired with an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

5. Rivals:

The 2024 Kia Carnival won’t have any direct rivals in India but the top-spec variants of the Innova Hycross can be considered as its close competition.