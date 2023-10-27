India-Bound 2024 Kia Carnival Revealed, To Debut Next Month

2024 Kia Carnival is expected to go on sale sometime next year in India with myriad of changes inside and out compared to the recently discountined third-gen model

The global premiere of the facelifted Kia Grand Carnival or Carnival in some markets will be hosted in South Korea next month. A few days ago, we showed you the undisguised spy images of the premium MPV and now official pictures have been released. It sticks by the latest styling philosophy followed by the brand globally.

It adopts certain elements from the EV9 flagship seven-seater electric SUV. The images show two different designs, one sportier than the other with different grille inserts and all-black alloy wheels. The revised front end boasts a new grille section with vertical inserts, inverted L-shaped LED DRLs and vertically stacked headlamps with four beams.

It also gains a redesigned bumper with wider lower air inlet and a slightly updated bonnet. Elsewhere, you could fins newly designed two-tone alloy wheels, a large greenhouse with black finished pillars and an ornamented thick C-pillar with large rear quarter glass area to give an airy feel to the final row of seats.

The 2024 Kia Carnival will be offered in multiple seating layout and the rear gets inverted L-shaped LED tail lamps mimicking the facelifted Seltos but are not connected, a tweaked bootlid, repositioned number plate and a revised rear bumper. The interior will come with more advanced features and technologies as well.

In a similar fashion to the Sorento, the 2024 Kia Carnival will be available with the option of a 1.6L turbocharged hybrid petrol engine while the 2.2L diesel and the 3.5L petrol mills will be retained. Upon arrival in India, it will likely use the familiar 2.2L turbo four-cylinder diesel unit, kicking out a maximum power output of 200 PS and 400 Nm of peak torque.

It will be linked with an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission sending power to the front wheels. The third generation Kia Carnival was discontinued only a few months ago in India as it could not meet the latest emission standards and the fourth-gen will make its first appearance locally next year courtesy of the global facelift.