New-Gen Hyundai Tucson Sets New Benchmark For Luxury Seeker Buyers

The new-gen Hyundai Tucson is miles above the competition in terms of features being offered as it is packed to the gills

The fourth generation Tucson has certainly been a revelation since its market debut a few weeks ago and it has been well received amongst customers due to a number of reasons. Compared to the outgoing model, it gets a radically different exterior sticking by the brand’s latest global design philosophy known as Sensuous Sportiness and it looks absolutely mindblowing from every angle.

Besides having a bold yet gorgeous exterior, the all-new Hyundai Tucson is loaded with features pertaining to comfort, convenience, connectivity, safety and practicality. The premium SUV is an amalgamation of interesting bits that make the owning experience seamless and hassle-free. The five-seater boasts features that are good enough to lure in even luxury seekers.

The equipment list is as good as what you could get in the cars costing Rs. 70 lakh comparatively. There is no denying that the sharp cuts and creases of the exterior will make you crave for more as it has a dominating road presence complemented by the dark chrome parametric jewel pattern front grille with the clever parametric hidden LED Daytime Running Lights and positioning Lamps that illuminate when activated.

The cleverly hidden wipers, newly designed 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and an aggressive-looking rear end with an LED taillight strip covering the width add to the visual appeal further. The spacious interior has an upmarket vibe all along courtesy of the premium fit and finish and the use of high-quality surface materials and trims. The bootspace can be expanded to 1860 litres.

The cabin is also designed with offering top-class comfort, high-end safety and a luxurious driving experience in mind thanks to the powerful 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. The HTRAC AWD system comes into play when the going gets tough and the different drive and terrain modes aid in providing a delightful time behind the wheel whether it’s inside the city or out on the highway.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is brimmed with safety features and automated sensing technology with camera and radar sensors as it can detect a vehicle, a pedestrian or a cyclist on the road ensuring maximum protection.

The SmartSense tech with first-for-Hyundai Level 2 ADAS enables forward collision avoidance, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, safe exit warning, rear cross-traffic avoidance assist, driver attention warning, smart cruise control with stop and go, and a lot more.

The integration of the voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof further enhances the convenience factor and the powered tailgate makes life easier to open and close right from inside the car. The long list of equipment offered is miles above the competition and thus making the all-new Tucson an easy pick for buyers in almost every possible way.

Some other notable features are 10-way power adjustable driver seat with lumbar support and memory function, 8-way adjustable front passenger seat, ventilated and heated functions for the front seats, passenger seat walk-in device, second-row seat folding boot lever, an eight-speaker Bose audio, 64-colour ambient lighting, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone automatic climate control, H2C connectivity with Alexa and Google voice assistant, voice commands, 60+ BlueLink features and so on.