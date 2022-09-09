Hyundai Tucson Sales Up By 193% In August 2022 In India

The Hyundai Tucson is the flagship and first Hyundai car in the country to be offered with LEVEL 2 ADAS along with powerful engine options

Hyundai recently launched the new Tucson in the country at a starting price of Rs 27.7 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) to take on the rivals like the Jeep Compass and the Citroen C5 Aircross. The Hyundai Tucson also became the first Hyundai car in the country to be offered with LEVEL 2 ADAS and has been attracting most of the buyers in the segment ever since the launch. This premium SUV recently registered an overall growth of 193% on a Y-O-Y basis in the month of August 2022.

The Korean carmaker sold a total of 343 units of Tucson in the country in August 2022. For comparison, only 117 units of the car were sold in August last year. The sales figures also showed a growth of 102% when compared to July 2022. A total of 170 units were sold in the month of July this year.

Two variants of the new Hyundai Tucson are currently on sale in India – Platinum and Signature. The buyers have two powertrain options that include a 2.0L petrol and a 2.0L turbo diesel engine. The petrol engine churns out a peak power and torque output of 156 hp and 192 Nm respectively while it comes mated only to a six-speed automatic gearbox.

The diesel on the other hand delivers 186 hp and 416 Nm of peak torque output. This engine however is offered with an 8-speed speed automatic gearbox. The diesel engine is also offered with an AWD drivetrain and gets multi-terrain modes as an optional upgrade on the top diesel variant.

The new Tucson also boasts a new design and a more practical cabin that offers a strong upgrade for the buyers when compared to the previous iteration. On the design front, the SUV now features a new grille and sharp LED lights while the body panels also feature strong character lines and aggressive creases.

The cabin also boasts a luxurious experience and is offered with a long list of features including a large sunroof. All these updates have helped Tucson register strong growth in the market.