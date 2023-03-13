Hyundai Model Wise Feb 2023 Sales – Venue, Creta, i10, i20, Aura

Hyundai recorded a total of 46,968 unit sales in the month of February 2023 as against 44,050 units with a YoY growth of 7 per cent

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) posted a domestic total of 46,968 unit sales in the month of February 2023 as against 44,050 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive growth of 7 per cent. Compared to the previous month of January 2023 with 50,106 units, an MoM negative volume growth of 6 per cent.

The South Korean auto major continued to finish second in the overall manufacturers’ sales table with a market share of 14.1 per cent. The Creta was the highest sold model within the brand’s portfolio as 10,421 units were recorded against 9,606 units during the corresponding month in 2022 with a YoY growth of 8 per cent.

The Venue compact SUV finished in the second position with a total of close to 10,000 units as against 10,212 units in Feb 2022 with a YoY negative sales growth of 2 per cent. Hyundai gave the Grand i10 Nios and Aura a midlife facelift recently and the former finished in the third position with the latter in fifth.

Hyundai Models (YoY) Sales In February 2023 Sales In February 2022 1. Hyundai Creta (8%) 10,421 9,606 2. Hyundai Venue (-2%) 9,997 10,212 3. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (13%) 9,635 8,552 4. Hyundai i20 (59%) 9,287 5,830 5. Hyundai Aura (51%) 5,524 3,668 6. Hyundai Alcazar (-38%) 1,559 2,516 7. Hyundai Tucson (190%) 498 172 8. Hyundai Verna (-96%) 47 1,058

The compact hatchback competing against Maruti Suzuki Swift posted 9,635 units as against 8,552 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY growth of 13 per cent. The Hyundai i20 premium hatch slotted in at fourth with a total of 9,287 units against 5,830 units with a YoY volume surge of 59 per cent in India.

The Aura compact sedan registered 5,524 units against 3,668 units with a YoY growth of 51 per cent. The Grand i10 Nios and Aura are based on the same platform and the modified version of it could give rise to an all-new micro SUV in the near future. It will take on Tata Punch and will likely use a 1.2L petrol engine.

The Hyundai Alcazar finished in the sixth position ahead of Tucson and Verna. The three-row SUV recorded 1,559 unit sales against 2,516 units with a YoY decline of 38 per cent. The Tucson managed a total of 498 units while the Verna posted 47 units ahead of the launch of the new generation model on March 21.